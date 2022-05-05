Live demo preview: TransForce TF1 Driver Recruitment Platform

TransForce seeks to use technology to tackle the driver shortage head-on through its TF1 Driver Recruitment platform in addition to its nationwide network of CDL schools, which annually graduates around 4,000 drivers. Of those drivers, around 70% are military veterans. The TransForce One smartphone app additionally enables drivers to search for and book jobs based on their preferences. This allows carriers to digitally match their trucking demand with a qualified driver.

A major attraction of FreightWaves’ The Future of Supply Chain live event in Northwest Arkansas next Monday and Tuesday will be the seven-minute live demos. Here’s a preview of one of those demos.

COMPANY: TransForce Group

DEMO PRODUCT: TF1 Driver Recruitment Platform

WHAT IT DOES: The TF1 app instantly matches jobs with qualified drivers in the TF1 network, providing the right drivers at the right time.

WHO NEEDS IT MOST: Carriers, recruiting departments

KEY QUOTES:

Dennis Cooke, president and CEO of TransForce Group, said in an interview with FreightWaves:

“We can provide an instructor, we can do a train-the-trainer [program] — however the carrier wants to do it. Several of our carriers had problems initially getting coverage from their insurance carriers. When we presented our program and the military background of our students, eight out of the eight carriers that we’ve talked to reversed their opinions and decided to cover the drivers, which is fantastic.” Dennis Cooke, president and CEO of TransForce Group

“It’s leading to a better match than we’ve ever had, a faster match, which is so critical in this environment where you’ve got such a tight supply and high demand for drivers.” Regarding the TransForce One app

“Of all of the solutions that we have, ranging from short-term to long-term needs, of all the digital solutions that are available and new sources of supply like CDL schools, as well as access to military veterans, there’s just so many opportunities here for our carriers.” On digital solutions