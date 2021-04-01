Locomation taps former USDOT Deputy Assistant Secretary of Police as Vice President of Policy and Strategy

PITTSBURGH, PA — Locomation, the world’s first trucking technology platform to offer human-guided autonomous convoying, announced today the hiring of Finch Fulton, the former Deputy Assistant Secretary of Policy at the US Department of Transportation as the Vice President of Policy and Strategy.

“We are pleased to have Finch joining our fast-growing team,” said CEO Dr. Çetin Meriçli. “His unique experience leading the development of US Federal policy around automated vehicle technologies, pushing critical regulatory updates and safety standards, and advising the Secretary of Transportation on all areas of innovation will be a great asset for Locomation.”

“I am thrilled to be joining the team” said Fulton. “I have had the incredible opportunity to engage with all types of companies and business models changing the face of transportation. Locomation is in the perfect position to lead the way in developing a safer, more efficient and more environmentally friendly transportation system for our country with a business model that makes sense for the customer.”

In the United States, trucks carry nearly 72 percent of all domestic freight by weight and 73 percent by value. For trips over 2,000 miles, trucks carry 40% of the share valued at over $447 billion. However, the industry faces many challenges. The estimated shortage of over 60,000 qualified truck drivers is a perennial industry concern. In addition, transportation contributes 28% to overall emissions in the US, and medium to heavy duty trucking makes up 23% of this total.

Locomation’s proprietary Autonomous Relay Convoying (ARC) technology is expected to produce an estimated 30% or more reduction in operating cost per mile, 8% reduction in fuel expense, increase in freight density of 2x per lane, and remove 41 metric tons of carbon dioxide from the air per tractor annually. By starting with convoying on the path to full automation, Locomation’s technology provides value for the customer today while ensuring a stable development path for higher levels of automation moving forward.