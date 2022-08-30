Loomis Express workers issue strike warning across Canada

Loomis Express workers plan to strike Wednesday if their union does not reach a contract agreement with the logistics provider’s parent company, TransForce International.

Unifor, the union representing about 1,500 Loomis Express workers, said the strike will start at noon at company facilities across eight Canadian provinces unless a new contract that strengthens language for the scope of work is agreed upon.

“This is yet another example of a huge corporation squeezing employees by shuffling work between subsidiaries or contracting out to avoid providing workers with decent full-time jobs,” Lana Payne, national president for Unifor, said in a statement.

Loomis Express workers represented by Unifor include hourly drivers, owner-operators, call center staff, and clerical and warehouse workers. The strike could impact TFI subsidiaries including Canpar Express, ICS Courier, TForce Final Mile and TForce Integrated solutions, Unifor said.

“These members work in the fast-growing courier sector but many remain limited to precarious part-time work,” Payne said. “In a period of record inflation workers have made it clear that wages and secure hours are a priority.”

Officials at TFI International (NYSE and TSX: TFII) told FreightWaves they have no comment on the proposed strike. TFI International is a transportation and logistics provider based in Montreal.

Toronto-based Loomis Express offers less-than-truckload, truckload and specialized truckload services, as well as package and courier and specialized services.

Unifor represents Loomis Express workers in the provinces of British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario, New Brunswick, Nova Scotia and Prince Edward Island.

Loomis workers have been working without a contract since March 31, Unifor said in a press release.

“The bargaining committee is willing to continue negotiations up until the strike deadline, but the clock is running for Transforce to come to the table with a serious offer,” Payne said.

