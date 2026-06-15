LRT Group acquires F2F Transport

Chattanooga-based F2F Transport announced Monday that it has been acquired by LRT Group.

Fort Payne, Ala.-based LRT Group is a transportation holding company focused on building transportation-based businesses as part of its strategic growth.

As part of the acquisition, F2F Transport will join a growing portfolio of transportation companies under the LRT Group umbrella. The move is expected to create new opportunities for growth, expanded service offerings. This includes increased access to dedicated freight opportunities for F2F’s network of owner-operators.

“We are excited about the future of F2F Transport as part of LRT Group,” said Devin Dean, owner of LRT Group. “F2F has built an exceptional team, strong customer relationships and a respected brand within the transportation industry. We look forward to building on that foundation and investing in continued growth.”

Operations at F2F Transport are expected to continue without interruption. Customers, owner-operators and business partners can expect the same service and support. The combined organization will expand its transportation platform and North American growth opportunities. Looking ahead, LRT Group’s long-term vision is to continue its growth and expand the F2F Transport fleet. “We are proud of what has been built at F2F Transport and excited about the opportunities this partnership creates for our employees, owner-operators, customers and business partners,” said Brian Starnes, president of F2F Transport. “Joining LRT Group positions the company for continued success and long-term growth.”