MATS Is Three Weeks Away – Here Is Why Small Carriers Can’t Afford to Skip It

There is no show like it in this industry. The Mid-America Trucking Show — MATS — returns to the Kentucky Exposition Center in Louisville from March 26 through March 28, 2026, and if you operate a small trucking company, an owner-operator business, or a fleet under twenty trucks, the question of whether you should go should not take more than thirty seconds to answer.

You should go.

Not to look at shiny equipment you’re not ready to buy. Not to pick up free pens and pocket schedules from vendor booths. Not to check a box that says you attended the largest annual heavy-duty trucking event in the world. You should go because the relationships that carry small carriers through the rough stretches of this industry — the contacts that turn into shippers, the operators who refer you to better loads, the service providers who actually understand your situation, the peers who have already solved the problem you are staring at right now — those relationships do not build themselves off a load board or a Facebook group. They build in rooms like this, and MATS is the biggest room in the business.

More than 70,000 industry professionals walk through that show over three days. Over 1,000 exhibitors spanning every corner of the industry occupy more than a million square feet of exhibit space. The show has been running since 1972. It is not a trade show pretending to be important. It is the event that the rest of the industry’s calendar organizes itself around.

The small carrier who shows up with a plan walks out of Louisville with something that changes the trajectory of their business. The one who shows up without one walks out with a bag of literature and a sore back. The difference is entirely about how you approach it.

Why Small Carriers Need This More Than Anyone Else

Here is a reality that does not get discussed enough in this industry: large carriers have infrastructure that small carriers replace with relationships. A mega-carrier has a contracts team, a dedicated sales operation, a compliance department, an in-house attorney, and a procurement function. When they need something — a better fuel deal, a new shipper relationship, a compliance answer — they have the organizational capacity to go find it.

A small carrier running five trucks has you. Maybe a dispatcher. Maybe a spouse handling the books. The business development, the compliance navigation, the vendor relationships, the market intelligence — that all runs through a very small number of people. In that environment, your network is not a nice-to-have. It is operational infrastructure. Every relationship you do not have is a gap in your business’s ability to respond when something goes wrong or when an opportunity comes up.

MATS puts three days of compressed access to that infrastructure in one building. The fuel card companies, the factoring providers, the insurance carriers who specialize in trucking, the compliance consultants, the technology vendors who build tools specifically for small fleets, the equipment dealers who know how to work with operators at your scale — they are all there, under one roof, accessible in a way that does not happen in the normal course of running your operation. You can have more meaningful conversations about your business in three days at MATS than you might have in six months of cold emails and phone calls.

The peer relationships matter just as much, and they are harder to manufacture. The owner-operator who has been running for fifteen years and figured out how to build a direct shipper base that keeps them off the load board — that person is at MATS. The fleet owner who scaled from three trucks to eighteen in four years and can tell you exactly how the cash flow worked — that person is at MATS. The driver who left a mega-carrier to start their own authority and has navigated every mistake you are about to make — also at MATS. You are not going to find those conversations in a comment thread. You find them by being in the room.

The Show Floor Is Not Where the Networking Actually Happens

This is the piece that separates the people who get real value from MATS from the ones who come home with a full tote bag and nothing actionable. The exhibit floor is not where the most important conversations take place. It is where you make contact — you identify who is worth talking to, you get a name, you start a thread. The real conversations happen in the hallways, at dinner, at the bar after the show floor closes, in the lobby of the hotel at 7 AM over coffee before anything starts.

The show floor runs a specific schedule. Thursday opens with VIP access from 10 AM to 1 PM, then general attendance from 1 PM to 6 PM. Friday runs 10 AM to 6 PM. Saturday closes at 4 PM. Three days of access is enough time to do a lot of damage if you know what you are walking in to do. It is also enough time to spend entirely on the floor looking at trucks and walk out having spoken to no one who can actually help your business.

Treat the show floor as a map, not a destination. Walk it with intention. Know which exhibitors are relevant to your specific situation before you arrive. If you are trying to solve an insurance problem, identify the carriers and brokers who specialize in small fleets before you get on the plane. If you are looking at factoring, know which companies have a reputation for working with operators at your volume level. If your current ELD system is costing you more than it should, know who the alternatives are. Walk to those booths with a specific agenda. Have a question ready that is not “what do you offer” — because that question tells the person you are talking to that you did not do any homework, and they will give you the pamphlet version of their pitch and move on.

The question that opens a real conversation sounds different. “I’m running seven dry van trucks out of the Southeast, my current insurance renewal is coming in 18% higher than last year, and I’m trying to understand what underwriters are seeing in the market right now.” That question tells the person across from you that you have a real problem, that you understand your own business, and that you are worth their time. You will get a different answer — and a different relationship — than the carrier who walks up and says “tell me about your insurance.”

How to Network the Right Way at MATS

Networking the wrong way at an event like MATS is easy. You walk around collecting business cards, you have surface-level conversations with people you will never follow up with, you eat lunch alone because you are waiting for someone to come to you, and you leave with a full contact list and zero relationships. Most people who say networking “doesn’t work” have been doing it this way.

Networking the right way is more uncomfortable and more effective. It starts before the show.

**Before you arrive:** Know what you are walking in trying to solve. Not generally — specifically. “I want to grow my network” is not a goal you can work from at MATS. “I want to find two factoring companies who work with fleets under ten trucks and understand how cash flow works for carriers who do drop-and-hook versus live loads” is a goal you can execute on. “I want to connect with at least three other small fleet owners who are running more than $1 million in annual revenue so I can understand how they structured their operations” is specific enough to walk in with a plan.

Use the MATS exhibitor list and the event schedule before you arrive. Know which sessions are worth attending based on your actual business challenges. Know which exhibitors are in your category before you step foot in Louisville. This preparation takes two hours and changes the entire shape of your three days.

**On the show floor:** Give before you ask. The default mode for most small operators walking into a trade show is transactional — “what can this person do for me?” Flip that. Walk into every conversation asking what the other person is dealing with. Ask about their operation. Ask what is working and what isn’t. Ask what they are trying to figure out. You will learn more, and the person you are talking to will remember you differently than the hundred other people who pitched them that day. Relationships built on genuine curiosity last longer than ones built on a sales exchange.

Do not try to work the entire floor in one day. Depth beats breadth. Five real conversations are worth more than thirty business card exchanges. Pick your targets, go deep, and leave with something meaningful. A conversation that ends with “let me send you something this week” and an actual plan to follow up is worth more than a stack of cards that sit on your desk until you throw them away.

**The spaces outside the show floor matter more than you think.** The hotel lobbies in Louisville during MATS week are networking environments as much as the show itself. The restaurants in the area on Thursday and Friday night are full of industry people. If you see someone at breakfast wearing a show badge, introduce yourself. If you sit down at a panel session and the person next to you runs a fleet in your weight class, that is not a coincidence — it is an opportunity. The people who get the most out of MATS are the ones who treat the entire three-day window, not just the exhibit hours, as the event.

**Follow up within 48 hours.** This is where most networking at trade shows dies. The conversation was real. The connection felt genuine. And then everyone goes home and the follow-up never comes, and six months later neither party remembers the specifics well enough to restart. Send a message or an email within two days of the conversation while it is still fresh — reference something specific from what you discussed, add something useful to it, and suggest a concrete next step. Not “let’s stay in touch,” which means nothing. “I’m looking at replacing my ELD system in the next 60 days — can we set up a 20-minute call next week to go over how your pricing works for a fleet my size?” That is a next step. That is how a show floor conversation becomes a business relationship.

What You Are Actually Building

The operators who consistently show up to MATS year after year are not going because they need to see the new trucks. They are going because the industry is relationship-driven in ways that do not change regardless of what the freight market is doing, and they understand that the time they invest in those relationships compounds.

The shipper connection you make at MATS in March might not generate a load until July. The compliance consultant you meet on the floor might not be relevant until you get a DOT audit notice in September. The peer you have dinner with Thursday night might not become a referral source for six months. None of that means the investment was not worth making. It means that building a business on relationships rather than transactions requires patience and consistency, and the carriers who operate that way are the ones who are still here when the market tightens and the spot rates drop and the load board stops being a viable plan.

You are not going to MATS just to see what’s new. You are going to do the intentional work of building the relationships that will carry your operation through the next hard stretch — because in this industry, there is always a next hard stretch, and whether you have people in your corner when it arrives is a decision you make in moments like this one, two weeks before the show, when you are still deciding whether to make the trip.

Make the trip.