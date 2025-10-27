Meet the Firestone FS592 – A New Era of Steer Tires for Owner-Operators

The Overlooked Workhorse – Why Steer Tires Deserve More Attention

If drive tires get all the glory for traction and trailer tires get all the heat for wear, then steer tires are the unsung heroes—silently absorbing the brunt of the highway, balancing weight, and literally setting the direction for your operation.

But many carriers—including small fleets—treat steer tires as just another item on the maintenance checklist. That’s a mistake.

Steer tires are your first line of defense when it comes to safety, handling, and even fuel economy. They take the hits, absorb the road, and bear the wear patterns that tell you a lot about your truck’s condition—if you know how to read them. Blow one steer tire and you’re never forget the experience—you’re at the mercy of someone else’s tow bill.

In 2025, we’re not just talking about circular chunks of rubber. Today’s steer tires are highly-engineered tools, designed to extend service intervals, increase casing durability, and deliver better wear life across a variety of operating conditions. If you’re still buying steers like it’s 2015, you’re leaving safety and money on the table.