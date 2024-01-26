Watch Now


Mega-warehouse facility leasing slowed in 2023, CBRE says

Activity dropped from record levels as demand weakened, data shows

Big-box warehouse leasing slowed in 2023 (Photo: Jim Allen/FreightWaves)

Slowing demand for industrial and logistics warehousing space resulted in fewer industrial mega-leases of 1 million square feet or more in 2023, according to a report released Friday by CBRE Group Inc. (NYSE: CBRE), a real estate services firm.

The number of big-box warehouse lease signings fell to 43 in 2023 from a record 63 in 2022, as economic uncertainty and changing inventory management practices weighed on demand for mega-facilities, according to CBRE data.

Traditional retailers and wholesalers — which had been leasing industrial space at a rapid clip — signed 30 of the largest 100 leases last year, down from 53 the year prior. Still, this category represented the largest number of top leases, according to CBRE data.

Meanwhile, 3PLs responded to continued e-commerce growth by signing 29 of the top 100 leases in 2023, up from 11 in 2022, CBRE said.

“Throughout the pandemic and shortly thereafter, many occupiers were forced to shift from a ‘just-in-time’ to a ‘just-in-case’ inventory management approach. This helped boost demand for warehouse space,” said John Morris, president of Americas Industrial & Logistics for CBRE.

Demand remains historically strong, Morris said. “However, we do not expect as many mega industrial leases in the near and mid-term as we saw in 2022,” he said.


Top markets for mega-leases included the Interstates 78 and 81 corridor in central Pennsylvania, California’s Inland Empire, Chicago, Dallas-Fort Worth, Memphis, Tennessee, and Savannah, Georgia. The I-78/I-81 corridor posted the most mega-facility leases in 2023 with 17.

Mark Solomon

Formerly the Executive Editor at DC Velocity, Mark Solomon joined FreightWaves as Managing Editor of Freight Markets. Solomon began his journalistic career in 1982 at Traffic World magazine, ran his own public relations firm (Media Based Solutions) from 1994 to 2008, and has been at DC Velocity since then. Over the course of his career, Solomon has covered nearly the whole gamut of the transportation and logistics industry, including trucking, railroads, maritime, 3PLs, and regulatory issues. Solomon witnessed and narrated the rise of Amazon and XPO Logistics and the shift of the U.S. Postal Service from a mail-focused service to parcel, as well as the exponential, e-commerce-driven growth of warehouse square footage and omnichannel fulfillment.