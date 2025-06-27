Memphis airport to be renamed after FedEx founder

This article first appeared in AirlineGeeks.

The Memphis-Shelby County Airport Authority passed a resolution on Thursday to begin renaming the Memphis International Airport after recently deceased FedEx founder Fred Smith.

“We applaud the board for recognizing the enduring legacy and impact that Mr. Smith had on the airport and the Memphis community,” the airport authority stated in its news release on Thursday. “We are honored to be tasked with this well-deserved recognition for him. There are many regulatory, logistical and operational steps involved in renaming an airport, but our staff will immediately begin the process.”

The release stated that more details regarding the airport renaming will be announced as they become available.