Memphis airport to be renamed after FedEx founder

This article first appeared in AirlineGeeks.
The Memphis-Shelby County Airport Authority passed a resolution on Thursday to begin renaming the Memphis International Airport after recently deceased FedEx founder Fred Smith.
“We applaud the board for recognizing the enduring legacy and impact that Mr. Smith had on the airport and the Memphis community,” the airport authority stated in its news release on Thursday. “We are honored to be tasked with this well-deserved recognition for him. There are many regulatory, logistical and operational steps involved in renaming an airport, but our staff will immediately begin the process.”
The release stated that more details regarding the airport renaming will be announced as they become available.
After unanimous approval from state lawmakers, the decision is pending a nod from the Federal Aviation Administration, according to reporting by Memphis news station WREG News Channel 3.
“I can’t really fathom someone who has had more of an impact on a particular airport, in a particular city, than Fred Smith,” Michael Keeney, Memphis-Shelby County Airport Authority chairman, told WREG News Channel 3.
A Marks, Mississippi, native, Smith was raised and lived in Memphis until his death at the age of 80 on Saturday. He founded the shipping giant FedEx – then called Federal Express – in 1973 with a fleet of 14 Dassault Falcon jets.
His company’s headquarters and prized world hub were established in Memphis, sparking an urban legend that “all FedEx packages go through Memphis.” Though this isn’t the case, Memphis has served FedEx as the most vital of eight U.S. hubs in its “hub and spokes network” for package deliveries.
U.S. Senator Marsha Blackburn joined Memphis in recognizing Smith on the national stage Thursday when she delivered remarks on the Senate floor remembering his legacy.
“I am deeply saddened by the passing of Fred Smith,” she said in a post on X Saturday. “As the founder of FedEx, his leadership and innovation transformed global commerce, and he will be remembered for his relentless drive, patriotism, and commitment to service. His legacy will endure not only through the company he built but through the countless lives he touched. Praying for his wife, children, and family.”