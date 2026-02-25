Mexico freight stabilizes after cartel shock, but supply chains stay on alert

Freight flows across western Mexico are beginning to normalize after several days of cartel-related violence disrupted highways, ports and manufacturing operations tied to U.S.-Mexico trade.

A deadly military operation targeting the leadership of the Jalisco New Generation Cartel (CJNG) on Sunday triggered road blockades, temporary facility shutdowns and airport disruptions across parts of Jalisco, Michoacán and neighboring states. More than 70 people have reportedly died in the violence, including 25 National Guard members.

But as of Tuesday, major freight corridors were operating with “GO” status and no reported blockages, according to supply chain risk management platform Overhaul’s latest intelligence update.

Routes including MEX-15D between Morelia and Guadalajara, MEX-80D between Lagos de Moreno and Zapotlanejo, MEX-45D between Querétaro and Celaya, and the key MEX-200 corridor linking Cihuatlán and Manzanillo were all listed as open with free circulation.