Mexico proposes 50% tariff on Chinese imports; bans shoes, small packages

Mexico’s government plans to impose a 50% tariff on imports from China as part of its 2026 budget proposal, aiming to protect domestic manufacturers while responding to U.S. pressure, Bloomberg reported Wednesday.

The levy would apply to a wide range of products, including cars, textiles and plastics. Mexico imported more than $51.4 billion in Chinese goods last year, nearly 20% of its total imports, according to government data.

The Trump administration has accused Mexico of serving as a backdoor for Chinese goods to enter the U.S. and avoid American tariffs. Mexican officials have denied the allegation.

President Claudia Sheinbaum did not address the tariff proposal during her daily news conference Thursday. The U.S. and Mexico recently extended an existing trade deal for 90 days, keeping a 25% tariff rate on Mexican goods in place instead of increasing it to 30% under the Trump administration’s global “reciprocal” tariff policy.