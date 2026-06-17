Mexico’s truck factories find footing after rough start to 2026

Mexico’s heavy-duty truck manufacturing sector posted its strongest export performance of 2026 in May, offering signs of stabilization after a sluggish start to the year.

Mexico produced 14,543 heavy-duty trucks and buses in May, down 0.6% year over year, while exports totaled 11,938 units, an 8.5% decline compared with May 2025, according to data released by Mexico’s National Institute of Statistics and Geography (INEGI).

Despite the annual year over year decline, industry leaders pointed to improving momentum. Exports climbed from about 5,000 units in January to nearly 12,000 units in May, making May the strongest month of the year for both production and exports, according to Rogelio Arzate, executive president of Mexico’s National Association of Bus, Truck and Tractor-Trailer Producers (Anpact).

“May has been our best month of the year in terms of production and exports,” Arzate said during a news conference on June 9.

US remains dominant export market The U.S. continued to dominate demand for heavy-duty vehicles assembled in Mexico. From January through May, Mexico exported 45,530 heavy-duty vehicles, down 18.4% compared with the same period in 2025. Of those exports, 42,078 units — or 92.4% — were shipped to the U.S. Canada accounted for 2,108 units, while Colombia received 817 vehicles. Arzate said Mexico exported heavy-duty vehicles to 13 countries during the first five months of the year, but the U.S. remains by far the industry’s most important market. He noted that exports to Colombia, Guatemala and Ecuador have shown growth this year, helping diversify Mexico’s customer base. For May alone, exports to the U.S. totaled 11,043 units, down 9.1% from the same month last year, according to Anpact. The 16 members of Anpact in Mexico are Freightliner, Kenworth, Navistar, Hino, International, DINA, MAN SE, Mercedes-Benz, Isuzu, Scania, Shacman Trucks, Foton, Cummins, Detroit Diesel, Daimler Buses Mexico and Volkswagen Buses. Freightliner was the top truck producer and exporter in Mexico in May, producing 9,348 trucks, a 14 year-over-year increase. The truck maker exported 8,775 units during the month, a 10.7% year-over-year decrease. International Trucks Inc. was the No. 2 producer and exporter during May, manufacturing 3,519 trucks, a 20.4% year-over-year decrease. The truck maker’s exports fell 34.1% year-over-year to 2,926 units during the month. Production nearly matches 2025 levels Heavy-duty vehicle production totaled 14,543 units in May, including 14,117 cargo trucks and tractors and 426 passenger buses. Production was essentially flat compared with the same month a year ago, declining only 0.6%. Through the first five months of 2026, Mexico produced 55,614 heavy-duty vehicles, down 17.3% year over year. Cargo vehicles represented 97.5% of total production, underscoring Mexico’s role as a manufacturing hub for North America’s freight transportation sector. Arzate said production trends have improved in recent months, with May output nearly matching year-earlier levels after weaker results earlier in the year. Diesel-powered vehicles continued to dominate manufacturing and exports, with virtually all exported heavy-duty vehicles powered by diesel engines. Wholesale truck sales rise, retail demand remains weak Mexico’s domestic heavy-duty truck market presented a mixed picture. Wholesale heavy-duty vehicle sales rose 20.1% year over year in May to 2,841 units, led by an 11.6% increase in cargo vehicles and an 81.5% jump in passenger buses. However, retail sales fell 15.6% to 2,840 units during the month and were down 26.3% year over year through the first five months of 2026. INEGI data show dealers sold 4,600 fewer heavy-duty vehicles during January-May than during the same period in 2025. Guillermo Rosales, president of the Mexican Association of Automotive Distributors (AMDA), said the persistent decline in retail sales indicates that demand for heavy commercial vehicles remains under pressure. Rosales cautioned that the recent increase in wholesale shipments could create inventory pressures if retail demand does not improve during the coming months. Dealers will be closely watching June and July sales trends to determine whether the market is beginning a sustained recovery, he said.