Mexico truckers block key freight routes in nationwide strike

A nationwide strike by Mexican truckers and farmers blocked major highways and freight corridors across Mexico on Monday, disrupting access to Mexico City, industrial zones and several U.S.-Mexico border crossings.

The protest, organized by the National Association of Transporters (ANTAC) and the National Front for the Rescue of the Mexican Countryside (FNRCM), included road blockades in at least 20 states and began around 7 a.m. CST, with disruptions expected to last several hours or longer in some areas.

The groups say the strike is in response to rising cargo crime, high diesel and operating costs, deteriorating road infrastructure and a lack of progress on agreements with the federal government related to highway security and extortion.

Major freight corridors affected

According to Mexican media reports, blockades were reported on several of Mexico’s most important freight routes, including:

Mexico–Querétaro

Mexico–Puebla

Mexico–Pachuca

Mexico–Cuernavaca

Federal Highway 45 in the Bajío region

Culiacán–Mazatlán corridor

Guadalajara–Colima and Mexico–Guadalajara routes

Access roads to Mexico City

Border crossings in Ciudad Juárez, Tijuana and Mexicali These corridors connect Mexico’s manufacturing hubs, ports and border crossings, making them critical for domestic distribution and cross-border trade. The strike is affecting access to industrial corridors, customs facilities and toll roads, similar to protests in November 2025 that disrupted more than 40 highways and access to industrial zones and customs facilities. Security and costs drive protests Transport and agricultural groups say insecurity remains one of the biggest issues facing freight operators in Mexico. Official government data shows 6,263 investigations into cargo truck robberies were opened in 2025, but industry groups estimate the true number of cargo theft incidents — including unreported cases — exceeded 16,000, with losses topping 7 billion pesos annually. Protesters are demanding: Increased National Guard presence on highways

Action against extortion and corruption at checkpoints

Lower operating costs, including diesel

Support programs and policy changes for agricultural producers Farmers joining the strike say insecurity, high fuel costs and agricultural pricing pressures are hurting rural producers and transport operators alike. Government pushes back Mexico’s Interior Ministry said the government has held multiple meetings with transport and agricultural groups and has provided billions of pesos in support to farmers, arguing there is “no reason” for the protests and warning that blockades affect third parties and the broader economy, according to Omnia. Still, organizers say the strike could continue if no agreements are reached, raising the risk of ongoing disruptions to supply chains and freight movement across Mexico.