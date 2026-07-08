Mexico’s trucking labor crunch intensifies, IRU warns

Mexico’s trucking industry is facing a growing driver shortage, with 14% of commercial driver positions sitting vacant as fleet operators struggle to recruit new workers, according to a new survey by the International Road Transport Union (IRU).

The 14% vacancy rate is the second highest among the 18 markets surveyed, trailing only Uzbekistan at 15%, and exceeds the global average vacancy rate of 11%.

The findings highlight mounting workforce pressures in a country that relies heavily on trucking to move domestic freight and support cross-border trade with the U.S.

The report found that recruitment difficulties have worsened in nearly every market since 2021, suggesting driver shortages have become a structural issue rather than one tied to freight cycles or economic slowdowns.

Geneva, Switzerland-based IRU is a global transportation organization with members in 75 countries that represents the interests of bus, coach, taxi and truck operators. In Mexico, IRU said structural labor constraints and underdeveloped training pathways continue to keep vacancy rates elevated. The survey found that 44% of Mexican trucking companies ranked the driver shortage as their biggest operational challenge, ahead of concerns about the economy, decarbonization and digitalization. Related: Cargo theft falls in Mexico, but attacks on truckers turn deadlier Mexico’s National Chamber of Cargo Transportation estimates that roughly 90,000 trucks are currently sitting idle because carriers cannot find enough qualified drivers. Without additional workforce initiatives, that figure could climb above 108,000 trucks by 2028, according to industry estimates cited in the report. Trucking moves about 81% of Mexico’s land cargo and 57% of its domestic freight, making driver availability critical to manufacturers, retailers and exporters that depend on road transportation. Worldwide, IRU estimates there are approximately 2.9 million unfilled truck driver positions across 18 major freight markets, equivalent to 11% of the industry’s workforce. (Courtesy: IRU) Global shortage reaches 2.9 million drivers Worldwide, IRU estimates there are approximately 2.9 million unfilled truck driver positions across 18 major freight markets, equivalent to 11% of the industry’s workforce. Europe reported a 13% vacancy rate, while Australia stood at 12%, Brazil at 11% and China at 10%. IRU Secretary General Umberto de Pretto said the shortage has evolved into a structural problem affecting freight capacity and supply chain reliability. “Despite significant industry efforts, the shortage of drivers has deepened as a critical structural issue for the road transport industry,” de Pretto said in a statement. “Driver recruitment is directly affecting transport capacity, business growth and supply chain reliability.” Chart: IRU 2025 truck driver vacancy rates Market Driver vacancy rate Uzbekistan 15% Mexico 14% Europe 13% Australia 12% Brazil 11% Global average 11% China