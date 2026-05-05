MODE Global bets on Puebla to unlock Mexico freight growth 

MODE Global has opened its first office in Mexico, planting a flag in Puebla as the Chattanooga-based logistics provider looks to tighten control over cross-border freight flows and expand deeper into the country’s domestic shipping market.

The new corporately owned office and transportation yard is designed to handle over-the-road, intermodal, air and ocean shipments while supporting both cross-border and intra-Mexico services, the company said.

Company executives say the move reflects a broader structural shift in how MODE manages freight across North America.

“This isn’t just a new office — it’s a structural shift for us in how we manage our cross-border freight,” Jason Roberts, MODE Global’s senior vice president of digital enablement, told FreightWaves in an interview.

Jason Roberts, MODE Global’s SVP of digital enablement

MODE has historically relied on local partners to handle freight movements inside Mexico. Opening its own facility allows the company to bring those operations in-house — a move aimed at reducing handoffs, improving visibility and strengthening security.

“The expansion is not just for the sake of a footprint. It’s about control, visibility and security, most importantly, in cross-border freight,” Roberts said.

The company said limiting handoffs between multiple providers can reduce inefficiencies and lower the risk of cargo theft — a persistent concern for shippers operating in Mexico.

MODE’s approach also aligns with broader industry trends, as logistics providers shift toward more integrated, tech-enabled networks rather than fragmented brokerage models.

Why Puebla?

MODE selected Puebla for its first Mexico office based on a mix of customer demand and its position within key transportation networks.

“From a customer standpoint, there was a direct need that made a lot of sense for us,” Roberts said.

He added that Puebla offers a unique intermodal advantage, allowing MODE to integrate rail and trucking services more effectively than in traditional border hubs.

Unlike congested border crossings, Puebla provides access to inland manufacturing centers without the bottlenecks typically associated with cross-border freight corridors.

The office opened April 15 and is already supporting a major automotive customer, according to the company.

While cross-border freight has long been a core business, MODE is seeing growing demand for domestic shipping within Mexico — a trend tied to nearshoring and post-pandemic supply chain shifts.

“Cross-border out of Mexico is not a new need as much as intra-Mexico,” Roberts said. “The accessibility now is there.”

Shippers have increasingly looked to diversify supply chains after disruptions during the pandemic, with Mexico emerging as a key manufacturing hub.

Roberts said advancements in technology — particularly around tracking, visibility and data — have made it easier for companies to operate within Mexico, lowering barriers that previously discouraged some shippers.

Cargo theft and fraud remain top concerns for logistics providers operating in Mexico, and MODE is positioning its Puebla office as a way to mitigate those risks.

By deploying its own people, processes and technology — including GPS tracking and electronic logging capabilities — the company aims to create more consistent oversight across shipments.

“Everything is about people, process and technology. And now it is our people, our process and our technology that we will enable that with,” Roberts said.

He also pointed to the importance of local relationships, noting that carrier selection and trust-based partnerships remain critical in the Mexican freight market.

A broader North American strategy

MODE executives say the Puebla office is likely the first step in a broader expansion across Mexico, though future growth will depend on execution and market demand.

“I’m confident that when this works well that we’ll probably look at some other hubs,” Roberts said.

The company is aiming to build what it describes as a “center of excellence” in Puebla before scaling to additional locations.

MODE Global operates more than 200 offices across the U.S. and Canada and works with over 100,000 carriers and agents across North America.

CEO Lance Malesh said the Mexico expansion comes at a time when the logistics industry faces mounting pressure but also new opportunities tied to shifting global supply chains.

“This new office strategically positions MODE Global for new markets and gives us the ability to extend our service to local customers in the region,” Malesh said in a statement.