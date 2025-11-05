Motive Launches AI Answers, a conversational AI for physical operations

Motive, an AI-powered integrated operations platform, recently unveiled AI Answers, the first conversational AI specifically designed for physical operations. The technology allows teams to instantly access insights from operational data by asking questions in natural language, similar to ChatGPT but specifically tailored to fleet operations data.

The company notes this is the first conversational artificial intelligence designed specifically for physical operations. AI Answers builds upon Motive’s analytics platform launched earlier this year, as technology providers focus on features like conversational queries rather than complex data analysis.

The new tool allows fleet managers to ask natural language questions such as “Which routes were least fuel-efficient last week?” and receive immediate visual answers. Motive notes early testing shows that the system significantly reduces reporting time, with tasks that previously took hours now completing in minutes.

“We’re seeing customers dive even deeper and pull in questions that maybe would only have required an analyst to answer,” said Emily Parsons, senior product manager at Motive, in an interview with FreightWaves. Instead of needing an analyst to create a formula or adjust technical calculations, this AI assistant is part of a larger trend of data democratization, giving end users more options than what used to be gatekept by a data science team.