Motive’s Vision 25 Conference Reimagines Fleet Safety Culture with AI and a Personal Touch

At Motive’s Vision 25 Innovation Summit last week in Austin, Texas, the future of fleet management wasn’t just unveiled; it was driven home with the kind of grit, technology and culture that resonates with real fleet professionals. Over 850 fleet leaders, drivers and partners gathered to get a firsthand look at Motive’s newest AI-powered tools, live product showcases and industry panels focused on making physical operations safer, smarter and more human-centered.

Vision 25 was about the people behind the wheel, the ones who build and move America, and how the right tools, used the right way, can change and save lives.

From a show-stopping 2025 Blackjack Express Peterbilt brought in by legendary trucker Ingrid Brown, to the high-energy karaoke cars and piano bar throwdowns, to a powerful Driving Women Forward breakfast panel highlighting female leadership and mentorship in the industry, Motive showed that fleet innovation and driver culture aren’t just compatible, they’re inseparable.

AI That Works With Drivers, Not Against Them

While artificial intelligence is the buzzword across every sector at this point, at Vision 25, Motive made it clear that fleets don’t need flash, they need real solutions that frontline workers can trust.



