How myMechanic is digitizing fleet roadside repairs

When a truck blows a tire on I-40 at 2 a.m., the clock starts running. Fleets lose $450 to $750 per day on a downed truck before late fees and missed loads pile on. The average roadside breakdown takes four to 4.5 hours to resolve. This isn’t because mechanics are scarce, but because the coordination system is disjointed and broken.

“Think about it from the perspective of a fleet,” said Alex Bezzubets, founder of myMechanic, in an interview with FreightWaves. “They’re spending millions of dollars a year on telematics — products that are amazing and tell them they have a blowout — and then they have tojump into this abyss of handling it in some of the most archaic way(s) possible.”

That maintenance coordination abyss received a new bridge. myMechanic recently launched Dealer-Connect, a direct digital dispatch layer that routes fleet road calls instantly to tire dealers without another app, login, portal or call center handoff.

The Phone Chain Problem

The disconnect between high-speed vehicle data and ground-level service response has plagued the industry for years. More than 90% of 2026 vehicles ship with embedded telematics, yet when something goes wrong, the response defaults to what can be metaphorically described as “three degrees of Kevin Bacon.”

In the past, technology could provide the information for roadside services, but the actual execution more closely resembled a game of telephone. Roadside would call the truck stop, which then had to call the technician and wait for confirmation before dispatching. Each step along the chain costs time — something fleets strapped for cash cannot afford to lose. Bezzubets confirmed the waste is measurable. “We’ve seen an uptick. For example, with the same fleet in two different phases: If they call the provider the old-school way, it adds an additional 15 to 25 minutes to the event versus if they were digitally dispatched through the system.” Dealer-Connect: Direct Digital Dispatch For fleets, the platform delivers visibility, direct connectivity to all types of tire dealers, zero required phone calls and one portal for all brands. This eliminates juggling 15 to 20 vendor portals. For tire dealers, Dealer-Connect provides direct connection to fleets without a middleman, clean reporting on every completed event, shareable access via link, QR code or intake form, and a pipeline of new or consistent opportunities. “What Dealer-Connect does is allow a fleet to connect with multiple tire dealers or brands one way,” Bezzubets said. “And as a tire dealer, you can receive opportunities directly from fleets with all the details required to run the event. That’s a big problem in the industry right now.” The workflow replaces what used to require dozens of phone calls with orchestrated, transparent updates. A provider receives a request, selects an available technician, and the fleet sees timestamps, live tracking, communication, uploaded photos and workflow progress in real time. From Firefighter to Infrastructure Builder Bezzubets did not begin as a tech founder. Instead, he spotted a market opportunity from a distance. He was a Greenville firefighter who eventually ran his own roadside operation, Fast Diesel Repairs, and saw the dysfunction firsthand. “I was having a bad experience managing the team and customers — sometimes 15 phone calls per road call with all the status updates, parts approvals, labor approvals, just being the middleman,” he said. “I realized there’s no agnostic platform out there that helps streamline maintenance for the industry.” He built myMechanic not as another app demanding provider downloads, but as what can be termed the first breakdown management system — a BMS functioning as infrastructure for the emergency roadside service ecosystem. “It’s kind of like sending somebody a sensor link — you could be brought online to an event,” Bezzubets explained. Providers who are online get notified instantly; those who are offline receive a text, ai phone call or email version of the ticket and can respond without creating an account. myMechanic positions itself clearly: it is not an Uber for roadside, not a marketplace replacing service providers, and not a dispatch company. It is the first true agnostic platform that connects fleets, service providers, tire dealers, and call centers — without competing with any of them.