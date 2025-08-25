Nagel Companies completes merger with Kandel Transport

August is full of big moves in the cold chain. One of those moves involves Nagle Companies, a temperature-controlled food transportation provider, which completed its acquisition of Kandel Transport Inc., an Akron-based refrigerated carrier. This strategic merger combines two family-oriented enterprises renowned for their unwavering commitment to safety and service excellence.
Following the acquisition, the combined enterprise now operates a fleet of 115 tractors and 200 trailers, generating an estimated $45 million in annual revenue.
This expanded footprint enhances Nagle’s logistical network and positions the company to better navigate and anticipate market demands.
“Kandel Transport has built a strong reputation for integrity, safety, and reliability,” said Ed Nagle, in a news release. “We saw early on that our companies shared not only the same values, but also complementary strengths. By joining forces, we’ll be able to provide enhanced resources, upgraded technology, and stronger network opportunities for our customers while supporting the talented team at Kandel.”
One of the most significant gains from the acquisition lies in Kandel Transport’s cross-border operations between the United States and Canada.
According to the Bureau of Transportation Statistics, in March 2025, Trucks moved $94.2 billion of freight, a 9.5% increase year over year, $67.5 billion with Canada and $77.3 billion with Mexico. Mexico may have moved into the top trading partner spot, but volumes between the U.S. and Canada aren’t a negligible amount.
The integration of these routes will not only smooth logistical flows across borders but also increase purchasing power in critical categories such as fuel, equipment, and parts, advantages Nagle anticipates will translate into operational efficiencies and cost benefits.
Despite the operational integration underway, Kandel Transport will maintain its own branding and organizational structure for the time being. “This partnership allows Kandel to remain true to who we are while also giving us access to resources that will strengthen our long-term future,” said Jack Daniels of Kandel Transport, in a news release. “Our drivers, staff, and customers will benefit from the expanded opportunities, modern technology, and operational expertise that come with being part of the Nagle family.”