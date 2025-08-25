Nagel Companies completes merger with Kandel Transport

August is full of big moves in the cold chain. One of those moves involves Nagle Companies, a temperature-controlled food transportation provider, which completed its acquisition of Kandel Transport Inc., an Akron-based refrigerated carrier. This strategic merger combines two family-oriented enterprises renowned for their unwavering commitment to safety and service excellence.

Following the acquisition, the combined enterprise now operates a fleet of 115 tractors and 200 trailers, generating an estimated $45 million in annual revenue.

This expanded footprint enhances Nagle’s logistical network and positions the company to better navigate and anticipate market demands.

“Kandel Transport has built a strong reputation for integrity, safety, and reliability,” said Ed Nagle, in a news release. “We saw early on that our companies shared not only the same values, but also complementary strengths. By joining forces, we’ll be able to provide enhanced resources, upgraded technology, and stronger network opportunities for our customers while supporting the talented team at Kandel.”