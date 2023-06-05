Navistar recalls 92,193 trucks and buses for ABS issue

Navistar Inc. is recalling more than 92,000 trucks and buses across its lineup. An antilock braking indicator does not illuminate during emergency stopping events.

The issue affects 100% of 2021-2024 vehicles included in the noncompliance recall. No crashes or injuries associated with the condition are known, according to a post on the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration website.

Affected vehicles include the International LT series (45,931); MV (16,227); RH (4,923); HX (2,498); HV (1,259); Lone Star (704) battery-powered eMV (117); and 1,158 commercial buses. Navistar recalled 19,376 school buses for the same issue in a separate recall. The total vehicles in the recall is 92,193.

The ABS indicator lamp is out of compliance with the Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Standard that requires the ABS indicator lamp remain activated when a malfunction exists. That includes whenever the vehicle’s ignition switch is in the on (run) position, and the vehicle is in motion.

Lack of ABS indicator can lead to a crash

If the lamp does not stay illuminated during a braking event that requires ABS, a vehicle operator may not realize there is a fault with the ABS system. That can increase the risk of a vehicle crash.

The brake system Electronic Control Unit blink code function interferes with the ABS indicator lamp signal broadcast over the Controller Area Network, causing the ABS indicator lamp to turn off. The ABS indicator lamp re-illuminates when the vehicle comes to a stop. Traction control and stability control indicator lamps stay on, which could warn the driver of a problem.





The remedy is a software update that disables the blink code function so it does not interfere with fault logic commands for the ABS lamp.

Customer and dealer notification letters will be mailed July 24. The NHTSA recall number for the trucks and commercial buses is 23V-370. The school bus recall number 23V-371.

Related articles:

Navistar recall focuses for 3rd time on parking brake issue

Navistar conducting 3rd recall for connecting rod failures

Suspect fasteners lead to Navistar and GM recalls

Click for more FreightWaves articles by Alan Adler