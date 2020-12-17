New Mexico Borderplex draws Taiwanese manufacturers

Lured by a proximity to the Mexican border, Cymmetrik recently became the third Taiwan-based company to announce construction of a facility in Santa Teresa, New Mexico, over the last year.

Label maker Cymmetrik recently signed a lease in the Santa Teresa Border Zone and will begin operations in 2021, company officials said in a release. The Santa Teresa plant, which will initially create 20 jobs, will be the company’s first in North America.

“Once complete, the factory will provide local services to surrounding information and communications technology and automotive companies,” said Anton Tao, Cymmetrik’s North American spokesman.

The New Mexico location offers Cymmetrik and other companies logistical assets, including the Union Pacific Intermodal Terminal, the Doña Ana County International Jetport and Interstate 10, state officials said.

“New Mexico’s border region is well positioned for growth as companies from all over the world look to diversify their production plants and distribution centers to locate closer to North American customers,” said New Mexico Economic Development Department Secretary Alicia J. Keye. “Admiral Cable, Xxentria and now Cymmetrik see the advantages of being close to the international border in New Mexico and others will follow.”

In September, Xxentria Technology Materials Co. announced it purchased 40 acres in the Westpark Logistics Center in Santa Teresa for industrial facilities that will complement a new production plant across the border in nearby Chihuahua, Mexico.

Xxentria’s plant in Santa Teresa will initially include 35 employees, with the possibility of expanding its workforce. Construction on the facility is scheduled to begin in 2021, with the facility in Chihuahua following soon after.

In 2019, Taiwan-based manufacturing firm Admiral Cable said it would build a $50 million, 195,000-square-foot facility in Santa Teresa. That plant, which will create 342 jobs, is scheduled to open by the end of 2021.

The Santa Teresa Port of Entry is a commercial and noncommercial gateway on the U.S.-Mexico border, located about 20 minutes from El Paso, Texas. The area, commonly known as the Borderplex, also includes Ciudad Juárez in Mexico.

The Borderplex includes more than 300 maquiladoras in the Ciudad Juárez area, including automotive parts manufacturer Lear Corp. and electronics maker Foxconn.

In September, the Santa Teresa Port of Entry recorded 12,947 commercial truck crossings, a 13.8% increase compared to September 2019, according to data from the U.S. Census Bureau.

The Doña Ana County International Jetport in Santa Teresa also completed a $9 million upgrade of its runway in November. The project increases the airport’s capacity to land cargo planes, officials said.

