NewsTrucking

News Alert: Is Daimler Trucks going to go it alone?

Parent of Mercedes-Benz said to be considering a 2021 stock listing

Alan Adler Alan Adler Tuesday, December 22, 2020
Daimler AG, the parent company of Daimler Trucks and Mercedes-Benz autos, is planning an initial public offering of Daimler Trucks in late 2021, German newspaper Handelsblatt reported Tuesday, Dec. 22. (Photo: Daimler Trucks)

Daimler AG is planning an initial public offering (IPO) of Daimler Trucks in late 2021, the German newspaper Handelsblatt reported Tuesday. Stuttgart-based Daimler AG is the parent company of Daimler Trucks and Mercedes-Benz autos.

The newspaper said Daimler wanted to unlock the value of the truck unit. Daimler is a world market share leader in on-highway heavy- and medium-duty trucks. Its brands include Freightliner, Western Star, Fuso and Mercedes-Benz Trucks.

Mercedes-Benz has been under financial pressure as it invests in zero-emission electric passenger vehicles and pays fines for diesel emission cheating cases from the past decade.

Daimler did not comment on the Handelsblatt story. A spokeswoman did not immediately respond to a request for comment from FreightWaves.

Handelsblatt said Daimler Trucks division head Martin Daum is likely to get an early extension of his contract by three years as part of the plans. 

TRATON spun out of Volkswagen AG

If an IPO occurred at Daimler Trucks, it would join TRATON Group, which Volkswagen AG spun off as a holding company for its truck brands in 2019. TRATON reached a definitive agreement to buy Lisle, Illinois-based Navistar International Corp. (NYSE: NAV) for $3.7 billion. That deal is expected to close in early 2021.

Daimler Trucks recently finalized a joint venture with rival Volvo Group on a fuel cell joint venture. It is working with Google parent Alphabet’s Waymo autonomous driving unit on Level 4 driverless truck technology.  

Linde (NYSE: LIN) and Daimler Trucks agreed Dec. 10 to jointly develop the next generation of hydrogen refueling technology for fuel cell-powered heavy-duty vehicles based on subcooled liquid hydrogen (sLH2). The liquid hydrogen allows for higher onboard capacity, greater range, faster refueling and superior energy efficiency.

Daimler, Waymo joining forces to build autonomous Freightliner Cascadia

TRATON and Navistar reach $3.7 billion merger deal

Daimler and Volvo seal fuel cell tie-up

