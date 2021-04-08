News Alert: ORBCOMM being acquired by private equity firm in $1.1B deal

ORBCOMM (NASDAQ: ORBC), a leading provider of ELDs and other Internet of Things (IoT) technology, is being acquired by private equity company GI Partners.

The price for ORBCOMM is $11.50 per share. That is a significant premium over the closing price Wednesday on the Nasdaq of $7.57 per share. The company’s 52-week high is $9.25 per share, recorded on Jan. 21. The roughly 52% premium over the current share price is in the ballpark of the 50% premium over the 90-day volume-weighted average share price.

The total value of the deal was put at $1.1 billion, including debt. Last October, ORBCOMM completed a debt refinancing for $250 million in new debt.

On the company’s fourth-quarter 2020 conference call, held in February, CEO Marc Eisenberg said the company was “not really considering M&A this year. In the out years, maybe, but just not this year.” The question was posed by an analyst regarding the possibility of ORBCOMM making acquisitions, not being acquired.

GI is San Francisco-based. It described itself as having raised $26 million and investing primarily in health care, IT and software.

FreightWaves will have more coverage on this story later Thursday.

More articles by John Kingston

Knight Swift announces pay increase; XPO has lots of jobs to fill

We get letters: AB5 contestants interpret Cal Cartage to federal judges

Trucking attorney: Proposition passage in California bolsters AB5 exemption case