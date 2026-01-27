Nike to lay off hundreds of distribution workers in Mississippi, Tennessee

Nike is laying off hundreds of U.S. distribution center workers as it accelerates automation and restructures its supply chain operations.

The athletic apparel giant plans to cut 775 jobs, primarily at distribution centers in Tennessee and Mississippi, according to company statements and reporting by CNBC. The layoffs are focused on warehouse and fulfillment roles as Nike increases its use of advanced automation and streamlines its logistics footprint.

The company has not disclosed how many total workers it employs at U.S. distribution centers.

“To power our ‘Win Now’ actions, we’re taking steps to strengthen and streamline our operations so we can move faster, operate with greater discipline, and better serve athletes and consumers,” a Nike spokesperson said. “We are sharpening our supply chain footprint, accelerating the use of advanced technology and automation, and investing in the skills our teams need for the future”