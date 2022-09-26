Nikola recalls all the electric trucks it has built so far

Nikola Corp. is recalling all 93 battery-electric Nikola Tre Class 8 trucks it has built to date because improper installation of the shoulder anchorage assembly of the seat belts could reduce protection in a crash.

Nikola imports cabs from Italy, where they are built by manufacturing partner Iveco, which is responsible for the defect.

The electric truck maker began regular production at a new plant in Coolidge, Arizona, in March. It reported to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration on Sept. 14 that it has no warranty or customer claims for the issue.

The assembly as designed and installed could become detached under the weight of a passenger. The seat belt anchor assembly design does not allow full thread engagement for the anchor bolt. It may cause cross threading, a condition in which a fastening screw does not engage correctly with a nut.

Discovered during predelivery inspection

During a predelivery inspection at a dealership on July 18, a Nikola employee discovered the shoulder anchorage on the passenger side seat belt was disconnected from the B-pillar adjuster.

Nikola told Iveco, which said the final torque on the passenger seat belt shoulder anchorage was not installed to specification.

Nikola will replace the components of the seat belt anchor assembly and the adjuster on all vehicles for free. The replacement component is narrower than the original, allowing the assembly to completely thread.

Customer and dealer letters about the defect will be mailed between Oct. 1 and Nov. 1.

The NHTSA recall number is 22V689.

Milton trial resumes Wednesday

Separately, the federal fraud trial for Nikola founder Trevor Milton resumes Wednesday in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York.

Dour market conditions, and possibly attention from the trial, dragged Nikola’s stock price 24.02% lower last week to close at $3.89 a share, just above its 52-week low of $3.82.

Related articles:

Nikola beats Q2 revenue estimate on deliveries of 48 electric trucks

Lohscheller will succeed Russell as CEO of Nikola

Nikola CFO: Milton’s statements “could be inaccurate or exaggerated’

Click for more FreightWaves articles by Alan Adler.

.