Nippon Express $1.6B Canada deal leads logistics investment wave 

From billion-dollar acquisitions to EV fleet deployments and distribution network expansions, Canada is seeing a surge of logistics investment tied to its role in North American supply chains and cross-border trade.

Japan-based Nippon Express Holdings is moving to significantly scale its North American logistics presence through the planned acquisition of Canada’s Metro Supply Chain Group, according to a news release.

The deal, valued at up to $1.6 billion, would give Nippon Express a stronger foothold across Canada, the U.S. and the U.K., while expanding its contract logistics capabilities.

Metro Supply Chain Group is a third-party logistics provider offering end-to-end solutions for brands in Canada, the U.S. and the U.K. Metro Supply Chain services a broad range of industries, including consumer goods, automotive, manufacturing and healthcare.

Nippon officials said the acquisition aligns with its long-term strategy to build a global logistics platform, with Canada serving as a key gateway market for cross-border freight flows and customer expansion. The transaction is expected to close by December. Tokyo-based Nippon Express is a global logistics services company with 739 worldwide locations and more than 33,000 employees. Coke Canada accelerates electric fleet rollout Coca-Cola Canada Bottling is expanding its electric trucking fleet, adding seven Volvo VNR Electric trucks in Quebec and British Columbia. The additions bring the company’s national electric fleet to nearly 40 vehicles, supporting regional delivery routes where predictable operations align with EV capabilities, according to a news release. The trucks can travel up to 273-miles per charge and are being deployed on high-frequency distribution routes, supported by new charging infrastructure in both provinces. The Volvo VNR Electric truck is a Class 8 electric vehicle, typically priced around $400,000–$420,000+ each. Toyota Canada investing $300M in distribution, HQ expansion Toyota Canada plans to invest more than $300 million to build three new facilities, including two Western Canada parts distribution centers and a new head office in Ontario. The new distribution facilities include the 210,000 operating square feet British Columbia Parts Distribution Centre in Richmond, British Columbia, and the 220,000 Alberta Parts Distribution Centre in Calgary, Alberta. The distribution centers are designed to improve service levels for dealerships across Western Canada and enhance access to major transportation corridors. Both facilities are scheduled to begin operations in 2028. Registrar Corp expands cross-border compliance services into Canada U.S.-based Registrar Corp. is strengthening its regulatory footprint in Canada through the acquisition of consulting firm Dell Tech. The move is aimed at helping companies navigate Health Canada requirements and market access rules, which remain a major barrier for cross-border trade in regulated industries such as food, pharmaceuticals and medical devices. “Welcoming TechniCAL into the Registrar Corp family enables us to deliver unmatched regulatory and safety support for companies producing shelf-stable packaged foods and beverages,” Raj Shah, CEO of Registrar Corp., said in a news release. As tariffs, compliance rules and nearshoring accelerate supplier shifts, regulatory friction — not just transportation — is emerging as a key bottleneck in cross-border supply chains. Dell Tech’s expertise in Health Canada regulations, product licensing and safety testing will be integrated into Registrar Corp’s broader compliance platform, which already serves more than 35,000 clients across 180 countries. Evaaro builds cross-border keg logistics platform Private equity-backed Evaaro is expanding into North America through the acquisition of Keg Logistics (U.S.) and North Keg (Canada), according to a news release. The deal creates a multi-region keg pooling and logistics platform spanning the U.K., EU, U.S. and Canada, with a customer base of nearly 3,000 brewers globally. The global keg logistics market is estimated at $1.9 billion to $3.2 billion, with pooling services accounting for roughly $1.1 billion.