Nirvana Insurance secures $80 million in Series C funding

Underscoring the growing influence of AI in the insurance sector, AI-driven commercial trucking insurer Nirvana Insurance announced on Monday an $80 million Series C funding round. This latest round values the San Francisco-based company at nearly $850 million. The raise was led by General Catalyst, with continued support from existing investors Lightspeed Venture Partners and Valor Equity Partners.

“This funding round is a testament to the transformative power of AI in the insurance industry,” said Rushil Goel, CEO and co-founder of Nirvana Insurance. “We’re not just using technology to streamline processes; we’re fundamentally redefining how risk is assessed and managed in the commercial trucking sector.”

Nirvana’s proprietary AI algorithms analyze vast amounts of data, including real-time telematics, driver behavior patterns, route analytics and even weather conditions, to create more accurate risk profiles. This approach allows for dynamic pricing models that can adjust premiums based on actual risk factors rather than broad generic demographic categories.

One of the key differentiators of Nirvana’s platform is its ability to provide more granular and responsive risk assessments. In an interview with FreightWaves, Goel said, “Traditional [insurance] carriers unfortunately haven’t changed their pricing models in decades. They use only a subset of data. And the unfortunate reality is, as a result, customers often end up having to pay for others even if they’re doing all the right things.”

Goel illustrated how insurance remains a major pain point for fleets, with some reporting 10% to 15% of operating costs going to premiums. With fleets seeing rate increases each year for the better part of a decade, it became frustrating to fleets that were investing in safety to see no benefit in their premiums or claims process.

Of those fleets that are safety-oriented, “They’re investing in safety. They’re actually paying more in insurance just because insurance costs in general for everybody are going up. Whereas with this AI-powered pricing, now north of 20 billion miles of driving data, [we] are able to really tailor our pricing to the customer and reward them for their investment in safety. Some of our safest customers save up to 20% in discounts,” Goel told FreightWaves.

Processing claims from days to hours

The company’s use of AI extends beyond risk assessment. Nirvana is also leveraging technology to provide value-added services to clients. For instance, the company’s AI automates the claims intake and adjustment process. Goel said, “We can often adjust claims 30% to 40% faster than anyone else out there and get them back on the road. We even send them weekly summaries of their claims summarized by AI so they know exactly what’s happening.”

For trucking, speed is key and the time it takes to process and pay a claim remains a challenge for traditional providers. “We’ve had physical damage claims that we’ve been able to really just pay out in a matter of hours versus weeks and months that it takes otherwise. Because our belief is if we get you back on the road, we get you up and running; that’s really what matters to these truckers.”





Another area where AI and telematics are impacting trucking claims is fraud prevention. When accidents occur, Nirvana can pull the telematics and video to help defend carriers. Goel noted instances of brake checking by cars being one area where the company’s technology is able to fight for clients and lower their claims costs.

From driver coaching to AI agents

Driver coaching is among the other areas where the AI-powered approach is helping fleets create a better safety culture. On top of driver behavior, Goel noted another area where the large sets of data come in handy is route planning. One example he gave was identifying routes to avoid based on location and time of day, with AI giving fleets greater visibility in the statistical likelihood of an accident occurring based on the aggregate data from all participating fleets.

For smaller fleets and owner-operators, the advantages also come from better workflow. Goel noted most small fleets don’t have the resources to pay for a full-time strategy manager or compliance staff.

Goel gave another example in which the billions of miles of driving data yielded surprising results. He noted that while driver behaviors like hard braking might seem like an obvious indicator of accidents, other factors, like taking long trips without sufficient breaks, leading to driver fatigue, have a significant impact on risk levels.

The creation and buzz of AI agents are also having impacts. In this regard, Goel gave two examples of how Nirvana is leveraging the technology to automate the claims intake process.

“[It’s] a great example where AI can quickly gather that information, give you information on the fly as well. You’re calling in to understand what the status of a claim is. AI can automatically pull that up and give you details about that, really get you the information you need much faster without waiting to have someone available or when you’re reporting a claim.”

After the intake is completed, AI agents are also used to read emails and connect files with the policy and speed up the processing of a claim. Faster processing means less time waiting for an adjuster. Goel added, “We can ultimately get an adjuster assigned much faster and get you a call back again in minutes rather than days that you’re usually waiting for.”

With the recent funding, expect further disruptions for commercial trucking insurance.





“Insurance is traditionally a technologically bereft market, ripe for change. Nirvana is proving a disruptive model, finding rich data at scale and building AI around the complex steps of providing commercial insurance from quote through claims,” said Hemant Taneja, CEO and managing director of General Catalyst. “We’ve been excited to be a partner in their incredible results, and this investment will accelerate Nirvana even further.”