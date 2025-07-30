Nissan to close auto plant in Mexico, cutting 2,400 jobs

Japanese automaker Nissan Motor Co. plans to close its CIVAC manufacturing plant in Cuernavaca, Mexico, due to restructuring measures amid sluggish global sales.

The company will transfer all vehicle production from Cuernavaca to the Nissan complex in the Mexican city of Aguascalientes by March 2026, according to a news release on Tuesday.

Cuernavaca is located in south central Mexico, about 360 miles south of Aguascalientes.

“Today we have made a difficult but necessary decision that will allow us to be more efficient, competitive, and sustainable,” Nissan CEO Iván Espinosa said in a statement. “I take this opportunity to reaffirm our commitment to our employees, customers, and to Mexico, which remains a strategic pillar for our company.”