NMFTA launches anonymous threat reporting portal for freight fraud and cybercrime

The National Motor Freight Traffic Association has launched a free online Threat Report Portal that allows transportation companies to anonymously report freight fraud, cargo theft and cybersecurity incidents.

The initiative is designed to improve industry-wide threat intelligence sharing as cyber-enabled cargo crime and fraud schemes continue to increase across the supply chain. The portal can be accessed here.

The portal is available to carriers, brokers, third-party logistics providers and shippers, allowing organizations to share information about incidents while gaining visibility into threats reported across the transportation industry.

The launch comes as transportation companies face increasing pressure to detect and respond to sophisticated fraud schemes, including fictitious pickups, identity manipulation, cargo theft and cyber intrusions. Industry groups, law enforcement agencies and private-sector investigators have repeatedly warned that criminal organizations are adapting faster than traditional reporting and information-sharing systems.

The portal was created to address one of the industry’s most persistent challenges: limited visibility into emerging threats, according to a prepared statement from NMFTA. Joe Ohr, NMFTA’s chief operations and technical officer, said in the statement that “threat actors are constantly adapting their tactics, and no single organization has visibility into every threat facing the industry. When organizations share what they’re experiencing, the entire industry benefits.” Closing the industry’s intelligence gap The portal allows users to anonymously submit reports involving ransomware attacks, phishing campaigns, network intrusions, cargo theft, fictitious pickups and other suspicious activity, according to NMFTA. The organization, which is best known for developing less-than-truckload standards but has also taken a leading role in cybersecurity and freight security initiatives, said information submitted through the portal will be analyzed and shared to help participating organizations better understand evolving threat patterns. Information sharing has become an increasingly important topic as fraud schemes grow more sophisticated. Criminal groups frequently target multiple organizations using similar tactics, but many incidents go unreported because companies are concerned about reputational damage, customer perception or potential legal exposure. The result is often a fragmented view of the threat landscape, making it difficult for transportation companies to identify emerging trends before they become widespread. While fraud schemes often impact multiple brokers, carriers and shippers, incidents are frequently handled privately, limiting visibility into emerging tactics until losses become widespread. At the same time, many of the transportation industry’s leading vetting, onboarding and fraud prevention providers possess valuable intelligence on attempted fraud, identity manipulation and suspicious activity. Much of that information remains siloed within individual organizations, leaving the broader industry without a centralized view of developing threats even when multiple companies are encountering similar tactics. According to NMFTA, the portal is designed to address that challenge by providing a neutral location where organizations can anonymously contribute intelligence without exposing sensitive business information. The association said the platform is intended to help create a more complete picture of the tactics being used against transportation companies. “By combining real-time industry reporting with NMFTA’s threat analysis, the portal helps organizations stay informed, communicate emerging risks and take proactive steps to protect their operations,” Ohr said in the statement. Industry participation will determine success NMFTA said “the value of the portal grows with every report submitted, helping build a clearer picture of the threats facing the transportation industry.” The association also said the portal allows companies to “share information about incidents and suspicious activity, learn from one another’s experiences, and promote information sharing.” In a follow-up email to FreightWaves, Ohr said NMFTA envisions supporting API access for carriers seeking threat intelligence updates. He added that the association is exploring additional data sets, including information related to motor carrier authorities being marketed for sale, and is working to expand its SCAC Verify concept to include Class 8 companies and potentially drivers. According to Ohr, information submitted through the Threat Report Portal could eventually be incorporated into future vetting efforts. The Threat Report Portal is part of NMFTA’s broader cybersecurity and freight security initiatives and complements the organization’s Freight Fraud Prevention Hub, which focuses on fraud awareness and cargo theft prevention. Click here for more articles on cargo theft and freight fraud by Phillip Brink. Why the safest freight brokerages are usually the most boring – FreightWaves Inside the $10m freight fraud that rocked Chicago – FreightWaves