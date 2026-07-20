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No CDL, DUI and out-of-service orders: Commercial vehicle enforcement ramps up 

Arizona, California and Indiana authorities remove unsafe drivers and trucks from the road as states intensify safety efforts

Noi Mahoney
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Arizona law enforcement recently stopped a hotshot truck driver traveling between Phoenix and Tempe for operating a vehicle without a commercial driver’s license. (Photo: AZDPS)

Commercial vehicle enforcement officers across the U.S. are intensifying efforts to remove unsafe trucks and unqualified drivers from the nation’s highways, with recent actions in Arizona, California and Indiana.

The enforcement actions highlight a growing focus on commercial driver’s license compliance, impaired driving and vehicle maintenance across the country.

One of the latest cases occurred July 8 in Arizona, where Highway Patrol troopers assigned to the Arizona Department of Public Safety’s Commercial Vehicle Enforcement Unit stopped a hotshot truck traveling between Phoenix and Tempe.

Inspectors determined the truck-and-trailer combination had a gross weight of approximately 30,500 pounds and that the driver lacked a commercial driver’s license, a valid U.S. Department of Transportation medical certificate and had previously been cited for the same violation in December 2025.

Authorities also discovered the truck’s emergency brake cable was disconnected, prompting an out-of-service order for the vehicle.

According to Arizona DPS, it was the carrier’s fifth inspection and fifth out-of-service violation in the past eight months.

The driver was cited and placed out of service.

“No CDL = No driving,” Arizona DPS said in a social media post describing the enforcement action, noting that commercial drivers must possess specialized training to safely operate large trucks and trailers.

California truck placed out of service

In neighboring California, a Commercial Enforcement Officer with the California Highway Patrol’s Border Division stopped a commercial vehicle July 7 after it bypassed the Peralta weigh station in Anaheim.

A roadside inspection uncovered several critical mechanical defects, including cracked welds at the turntable flange and a broken main suspension leaf spring. The truck was immediately placed out of service until repairs could be completed.

CHP said commercial vehicle inspections remain a key tool in preventing crashes caused by mechanical failures on large trucks.

Indiana crash leads to arrest

In Indiana, authorities arrested a semi driver following a multivehicle crash July 8 at an intersection in DeMotte.

According to the Jasper County Sheriff’s Office, investigators alleged the driver ran a red light before colliding with a passenger vehicle and another tractor-trailer, seriously injuring three people, including a 3-year-old child.

Investigators said the driver did not possess a driver’s license or a commercial driver’s license. Immigration and Customs Enforcement also placed an immigration detainer on the individual, according to the sheriff’s office. The investigation remains ongoing.

Why it matters: The enforcement actions show that state and federal authorities are putting greater scrutiny on driver qualifications and vehicle safety, increasing the compliance and out-of-service risks for carriers that use unlicensed drivers or poorly maintained equipment.

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Noi Mahoney

Noi Mahoney is a Texas-based journalist who covers cross-border trade, logistics and supply chains for FreightWaves. He graduated from the University of Texas at Austin with a degree in English in 1998. Mahoney has more than 20 years experience as a journalist, working for newspapers in Maryland and Texas. Contact nmahoney@freightwaves.com