Nominations opening soon for 2027 FreightTech Awards

This fall, FreightWaves will host its annual Future of Freight Festival (F3) in Chattanooga, Tennessee, culminating in the prestigious 2027 FreightTech Awards dinner.

Now in its ninth year, the FreightTech Awards program is widely regarded as the premier recognition honoring the most disruptive technology companies and forward-thinking transportation providers in North American freight.

The road to the 25

The evaluation process is built to elevate true, needle-moving innovation:

Companies are permitted to nominate themselves or others. Although a single nomination is all that is required for a company to be considered, the total number of unique nominators is shared with the evaluation team.

FreightWaves’ internal research team, market analysts and journalists then carefully vet the nominations to select a curated list of the 100 most innovative companies in freight.

That list of 100 is then sent to an independent, external panel of roughly 80 judges –consisting of industry CEOs, academics, investors and logistics executives. Those judges rank their top 25 choices using a traditional points-tally system supervised and audited by accounting firm Henderson, Hutcherson & McCullough.

The resulting FreightTech 25 represents the absolute vanguard of logistics engineering, artificial intelligence and hardware design.

Looking back at last year’s successes The 2026 FreightTech Awards highlighted a massive shift toward automation, fraud prevention and strategic consolidation. Focused on combating carrier identity fraud, tech startup Highway secured the coveted #1 spot for its second consecutive year. Meanwhile, DAT Freight and Analytics secured the #10 spot after a busy year of technological transformation propelled by its acquisitions of Convoy, Trucker Tools and Outgo. Industry heavyweight C.H. Robinson returned to the list for the first time in five years at #13, largely thanks to the rapid, widespread deployment of agentic AI across its Navisphere platform. 2026 also saw several new contenders with Trailer management platform Repowr debuting in the FreightTech 25 at #12 under new CEO Chris Hines. Industry veteran Transflo also made its first official appearance on the final top 25 list after launching high-impact AI carrier workflows. These elite performers joined historic winners like Amazon, FedEx, and J.B. Hunt in driving the transportation economy forward. Nominate your company for 2027 Do you represent a cutting-edge startup, a service provider transforming operations, or an established company pushing the boundaries of transport technology? Ensure your achievements are seen by the industry’s premier decision-makers. Nominations for FreightTech 100 and FreightTech 25 companies will be opening soon here. Keep an eye out for future articles and contest updates by following our newsletter. [Register for the 2026 Future of Freight Festival here.]