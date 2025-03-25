Norfolk Southern boosts industrial collaborations by enhancing infrastructure

In the latest episode of the Bring It Home podcast, Stefan Loeb, Norfolk Southern VP of business development and first and final mile markets, discussed the role of railroads in America’s reindustrialization.

Norfolk Southern is working to enhance its rail infrastructure to support industrial clients and present rail as an environmentally friendly and efficient transportation option. Loeb highlighted the Class I freight railroad’s efforts in partnering with economic development agencies and clients to facilitate new developments connected to its network.

Loeb explained Norfolk Southern’s strategy to grow its carload freight business and spoke on the importance of its industrial development group.

“When you look at the benefits and positives that rail brings to the overall supply chain and the economy in general, we can’t think of a better, more environmentally friendly, safer transportation mechanism than rail,” Loeb stated.



