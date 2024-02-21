Norfolk Southern defends makeup of its board, mum on possible CEO change

Norfolk Southern Corp. on Wednesday defended the composition of its board of directors and did not address the fate of CEO Alan Shaw, who is the subject of an activist group’s efforts to remove him and replace him with Jim Barber, a former top UPS Inc. executive.

In a lengthy letter to shareholders, the Atlanta-based Eastern railroad (NYSE: NSC) said that it has maintained an “ongoing process” of board refreshment, noting that six directors have been appointed to the board over the past five years.

There will be more turnover this spring, when two directors, Mitchell Daniels Jr. and Michael Lockhart, retire following Norfolk Southern’s annual meeting, which has not been officially scheduled but is expected to take place in May.