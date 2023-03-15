Norfolk Southern reaches sick leave agreements with 2 more unions

Norfolk Southern has secured sick leave agreements with two more unions, bringing the total number of unions with such deals with NS up to eight.

The latest agreements are with the International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers, or IAM, and the Brotherhood of Railway Carmen, or BRC, NS (NYSE: NSC) said Tuesday. The agreement will provide more than 1,350 workers with four new days of paid sick leave per year, plus the opportunity to use three days of existing paid time off as sick leave.

The agreements that NS has reached with eight unions affect approximately 5,900 employees. Other groups that have reached deals include the National Conference of Firemen and Oilers; Brotherhood of Maintenance of Way – Employes Division; the mechanical department of the International Association of Sheet Metal, Air, Rail, Transportation Workers; and the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers.

The American Association of Train Dispatchers and the Transportation Communications Union already have access to paid sick leave benefits from prior negotiations, according to NS.

“Following national negotiations with the unions representing our craft railroaders, we knew we could do more at the local level to improve their quality of life and experience,” NS President and CEO Alan Shaw said in a news release. “We are focused on building strong, productive relationships with local union leaders and these new agreements underscore the progress we can achieve when we work together to make a positive impact in the lives of our hardworking railroaders.”

