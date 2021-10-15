Not just lip service on safety

At the Truckload Carriers Association’s (TCA) recent annual convention, Truckload 2021: Las Vegas, the safest fleets in the industry were honored through the presentation of the Fleet Safety Awards, sponsored by Great West Casualty Company.

The fleets with the lowest accident frequency ratios in six mileage-based divisions were recognized for their tremendous achievements in achieving low accident rates over the previous year. Additionally, two fleets were recognized as Grand Prize winners for establishing best-in-class safety cultures – Bison Transport based in Winnipeg, Manitoba and FTC Transportation, Inc. based in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. These companies successfully demonstrated that they had unrivaled safety programs and an unwavering dedication to safety amongst their team members.

TCA has now opened the 2021 Fleet Safety Awards competition and is accepting applications until Monday, November 1. For-hire carriers in the truckload industry are encouraged to apply.

Why is this competition so important not only for TCA and its members, but the entire trucking industry? As Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration (FMCSA) Deputy Administrator Meera Joshi stated to attendees at Truckload 2021, safety is the mutual anchor between policymakers and TCA through the pledge to reduce highway crashes and fatalities. She noted her belief that safety is at the core of all of TCA members’ operations.

Deputy Administrator Joshi, who recently began the confirmation process to be the full FMCSA Administrator, has applauded the industry for its prioritization of safety and looks forward to working together with truckload carriers on the important mission of saving lives through safer roadways. Through this shared commitment, the industry can continue strengthening its relationship with FMCSA and other federal regulators.

As Deputy Administrator Joshi also emphasized, we all deserve to get to where we go unharmed, and TCA’s members demonstrate their dedication to this effort each year through their participation in the Fleet Safety Awards. This year is no different – as the coronavirus pandemic continues to persist and supply chain disruptions permeate, the truckload industry unwaveringly does its part to deliver for this country by moving much-needed goods quickly, efficiently, and safely.

Don’t miss your chance to showcase your safety achievements and be recognized for your efforts. Learn more about the TCA Fleet Safety Awards and mark your calendar to submit your entry before the November 1 deadline.