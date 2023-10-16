NTSB investigating deadly BNSF coal train derailment in Colorado

The National Transportation Safety Board is sending investigators after a BNSF coal train derailed this weekend at a bridge that crossed Interstate 25 in Colorado. The derailment, which caused coal and coal cars to spill onto the interstate, killed a truck driver, according to media reports. Images from the scene show the bridge partially collapsed.

The incident occurred at approximately 3:30 p.m. MT on Sunday, according to BNSF.

NTSB tweeted Sunday that the train derailed off a bridge that went over I-25 north of Pueblo near mile marker 106. The derailment blocked I-25 both ways, according to the Colorado Department of Transportation. According to a Colorado State Patrol tweet, drivers should expect an extended closure in the area because of the train cars and coal on the interstate.

Another tweet from the Colorado State Patrol contains a photograph in which a truck appears to be partially under the collapsed bridge. Media reports quote the Colorado State Patrol as saying that the truck driver was killed. Authorities have not yet appeared to release the name of the driver.

A photograph from the Colorado State Patrol’s tweet about the incident. (Photo: Colorado State Patrol)

BNSF (NYSE: BRK-B) said the cause of the derailment is under investigation, and personnel are on-site working with responding agencies to clear the incident.

Subscribe to FreightWaves’ e-newsletters and get the latest insights on freight right in your inbox.





Click here for more FreightWaves articles by Joanna Marsh.