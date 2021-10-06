OceanWaves: Driving accountability in contract performance

This fireside chat is a recap from FreightWaves’ OceanWaves Summit on Wednesday.

FIRESIDE CHAT TOPIC: How much volatility can the ocean market take?

DETAILS: The risk of the market turning against you is ever present in negotiating ocean shipping contracts, and that can chill relations between shippers and carriers, both looking for an advantage. Longer contracts in the wake of severe disruption may become a more-or-less permanent solution to bring predictability and accountability to contracts.

SPEAKER: Gordon Downes of the New York Shipping Exchange (NYSHEX)

BIO: NYSHEX CEO Downes speaks with Patrick Duffy, president of the Blockchain in Transport Alliance (BiTA), about the challenges facing shippers and ocean carriers. Downes discusses how risk management in ocean logistics through the use of enforceable freight contracts and technology can enhance shipper-carrier relationships.

KEY QUOTES FROM DOWNES: