“One of the Worst Software Releases I’ve Ever Witnessed.” Users Are Not Holding Back on FMCSA’s New MOTUS System

Two weeks ago, the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration flipped the switch on the biggest overhaul of its registration infrastructure in decades. The legacy systems carriers had used for years, including the Unified Registration System, the Licensing and Insurance public filing system, and the FMCSA Portal’s registration functions, were permanently retired at 8:00 PM Eastern on May 14, 2026. In their place came MOTUS, a single centralized platform tied to Login.gov identity verification, built to reduce fraud, tighten control over who can access carrier records, and modernize systems that had been running on infrastructure built decades ago.

That is the official version. The version playing out across social media, compliance forums, and the daily experience of carriers trying to use the thing is considerably less smooth, and the frustration is now loud enough that it has become its own story.

There's really no underfunding or legal or any kind of excuse at this point. The motus rollout has been unacceptable. It is one of the worst software releases I've ever witnessed. https://t.co/xWagwAU0hb

Scroll through trucking social media right now and the MOTUS complaints are impossible to miss. They range from exasperated to resigned to darkly funny, and they share a common thread: people who need to use this system to stay compliant cannot reliably get it to work.

One carrier posted a screenshot of the MOTUS site returning a raw error, a JSON response reading “Unauthorized access,” with the question that captures the entire problem: “When are we fixing Motus? This is a consistent message. How do we comply with the rules when the system does not want to work with us?” That question is not rhetorical. It is the practical bind that thousands of carriers and the compliance professionals who serve them are sitting in right now.

Another well-known voice in the compliance community, posting a list of bugs being compiled and sent to FMCSA, did not soften it: “Alright folks, MOTUS is buggy. Like super buggy.” That same person reported building a public bug-tracking site, motusbugs.com, to document the issues in the open and feed them to FMCSA, because the volume of problems being reported by carriers had outpaced any official channel for surfacing them.

The sentiment escalates from there. One user described the rollout as “a total disaster,” saying the agency “dropped the ball and then want to play the ghosting game,” and reported fielding four phone calls in a single day from people who were in the middle of getting their own operating authority when the transition caught them mid-process. Another compliance figure was blunt: “There’s really no underfunding or legal or any kind of excuse at this point. The MOTUS rollout has been unacceptable. It is one of the worst software releases I’ve ever witnessed.”

These are not anonymous complaints from people who do not understand the system. The voices driving this conversation are also compliance professionals, the people who do FMCSA registration work for a living, who understand the old systems intimately, and who are now unable to do their jobs because the new system returns errors instead of access.

Alright folks, MOTUS is buggy. Like super buggy.



We're working directly with FMCSA on getting them a list of all the bugs that people can find.



So we built https://t.co/v0qGvsSIHy to build a PUBLIC way to see what's going on.



Lots of data to add over time, but we're… — Ben Van Zee (@benvanzee) May 28, 2026

What MOTUS Was Supposed to Do

To understand why the frustration is landing this hard, it helps to understand what MOTUS was built to accomplish and why the agency considered it necessary.

MOTUS, Latin for “movement” or “motion,” is FMCSA’s unified registration platform, designed to replace a fragmented collection of legacy systems with a single dashboard for USDOT number applications, operating authority management, biennial updates, and name and address changes. The project traces back to MAP-21, the surface transportation law passed in 2012, which mandated a modernized registration system that has taken more than a decade to reach launch. The old system was clunky, hard to navigate and a pain. This was supposed to be the ultimate modernization tool that could replace it.

The case for it was real. The old systems were fragmented and their identity controls were weak, and that weakness had become a serious industry problem. Unauthorized account access, fraudulent carrier registrations, fake insurance filings, and chameleon carrier activity, where an operation shuts down under one DOT number to escape its safety record and reopens under another, had all become growing concerns that the aging infrastructure could not adequately police. MOTUS was designed to address exactly those vulnerabilities by tying registration to Login.gov identity verification, requiring document capture and facial verification for individual users, and adding business-verification checks tied to entity records. The Federal Register notice indicated that new applicants and roughly 800,000 existing registrants would complete identity proofing when they first use the system.

The fraud-control rationale matters and it is legitimate. The problem is not the goal, the problem is the execution and the timing.

Why the Timing Makes Everything Worse

The MOTUS rollout did not happen in a vacuum. It landed in the middle of one of the most consequential stretches for carrier compliance in years, and the convergence of events is what has turned a rough software launch into something carriers are experiencing as a genuine threat to their ability to operate.

The May 14 launch coincided almost exactly with a wave of biennial update deadlines, the twice-yearly MCS-150 filings that carriers are required to complete to keep their registration current. Carriers who sat down to knock out a routine ten-minute MCS-150 update found themselves staring at spinning wheels, invalid login messages, and error screens instead. A compliance task that used to be trivial became, for many, impossible to complete during the exact window it was due.

The identity verification architecture created a second-order problem that has caught a particular category of carrier off guard. Under MOTUS, only the designated Company Official using the same Login.gov email tied to the original FMCSA Portal account can claim the company’s MOTUS account for the first time. In a great many small trucking companies, the person who originally set up the Portal account years ago is not the person handling compliance today. The account could be tied to a former employee, a former safety manager, an outside registration service, or an email address nobody has access to anymore. When that is the case, claiming the MOTUS account becomes a support-ticket ordeal at exactly the moment the support queues are overwhelmed.

The scale of that specific problem is documented. FMCSA sent 2.2 million letters to registered users ahead of the transition, and roughly 18%, about 396,000, came back undeliverable. That is nearly 400,000 registered entities whose contact information was already out of date before the new system that depends on accurate contact and identity information went live.

And the recovery paths are slow. A carrier who lost their PIN and needs to recover it through the mail is looking at a seven-to-ten-day delay. Paper filing workarounds, where they exist, have been reported to face processing delays of at least eight business days. For a carrier whose authority or registration status is caught in the transition, those timelines are not abstract. They are days the truck may not be able to move.

FMCSA sent out 2.2 million letters to all motor carrier addresses in the US when they announced the launch of Motus, the new registration system. Over 400,000 of those letters came back as undeliverable. https://t.co/S9AYP8Zft3 — SuperTrucker 🚛💨→💻 (@supertrucker) May 22, 2026

The Connection Carriers Are Drawing to Broader Enforcement

The MOTUS frustration is not happening in isolation, and carriers are connecting it to the broader enforcement environment in ways worth taking seriously.

The same period that produced the MOTUS launch has produced an aggressive FMCSA enforcement posture, including non-domiciled CDL crackdowns, identity verification expansion in the Drug and Alcohol Clearinghouse, and a general tightening of the compliance environment. For carriers, the experience is one of being held to an increasingly strict standard by an agency whose own systems are simultaneously failing to function. The carrier’s question, “how do we comply when the system will not let us in“, is sharpened by the fact that the consequences of non-compliance have rarely been higher.

There is a real tension here that the industry frustration is pointing at directly. MOTUS was built in significant part to fight fraud and chameleon carriers, the bad actors who exploit weak identity controls. The carriers being tripped up by the rollout are, in large part, legitimate operators trying to do routine compliance work. When a system designed to catch bad actors is instead blocking good ones from basic registration tasks, the people who feel it most are exactly the people the system was not built to target.

What Carriers Should Actually Do Right Now

Frustration aside, carriers still have to operate, and there are concrete steps that reduce the risk of getting caught in the worst of the transition problems.

Confirm who your Company Official is and what Login.gov email is attached to your FMCSA records before you have an urgent filing to make. This is a common point of failure in the MOTUS transition, and it is far easier to resolve when you are not also up against a deadline. If the designated official is a former employee or an outdated email, start the process of correcting it now rather than discovering the problem when you cannot file.

If you can complete a needed registration action, do it the moment the system lets you rather than waiting. The error messages appear intermittent for many users. Access that works this morning may return an “unauthorized access” screen this afternoon. When the window is open, use it.

Document everything. Screenshot the error messages, note the dates and times, and keep a record of your attempts to comply. In an enforcement environment this strict, a documented good-faith effort to complete a required filing through a malfunctioning federal system is worth having on file if a registration lapse is ever questioned.

Do not attempt to create a new or duplicate account to work around an access problem. Duplicate or improperly claimed accounts create exactly the kind of identity inconsistency the system is designed to flag, and resolving that is harder than resolving the original access issue.

And if you rely on a compliance service or registration professional, understand that they are navigating the same broken system you are. The people compiling public bug lists and feeding them to FMCSA are the professionals in this space. Their frustration is not a sign they are not trying. It is a sign the system is genuinely not working as it should.

The Bigger Question

MOTUS will eventually work. Many large government IT modernizations go through painful launch periods and stabilize over months. Phase 3 of the rollout is explicitly dedicated to continuous improvement based on user feedback, and the bug reports being compiled now will, presumably, feed that process.

But the question carriers are asking right now is the right one to sit with: when a federal agency makes a system mandatory, retires every alternative, ties it to strict compliance requirements with serious consequences for failure, and then the system does not reliably work, where does that leave the small operator who did everything right and still cannot get in?

That is not a software question, it is a fairness question, and it is the one driving the frustration that has turned a registration system rollout into one of the loudest conversations in trucking right now. The carriers raising it are not asking for the modernization to be reversed. They are asking for the agency to acknowledge the problem honestly, fix it quickly, and extend the kind of grace on deadlines and enforcement that the situation plainly calls for while the system that everyone is now required to use is made to actually function. Even if the FMCSA would pick up the phone and not have users on 2 hour long holds, that would be helpful to the masses.