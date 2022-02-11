Ontario declares state of emergency targeting Ambassador Bridge, Ottawa protests

The Canadian province of Ontario declared a state of emergency on Friday to empower law enforcement to end the blockade of the Ambassador Bridge — the busiest commercial border crossing between the U.S. and Canada — and the Freedom Convoy protest in Ottawa.

Ontario Premier Doug Ford said his government will be taking multiple measures to empower law enforcement, including potentially revoking CDLs — as well as fines and jail times. The measures would be temporary.

“Your right to make a political statement does not outweigh the right of hundreds of thousands of workers to earn their living,” Ford said. “It does not outweigh our right to get food across our borders, your right to make a political statement.”

What we’re seeing in #Ottawa and at our border crossing in #Windsor is no longer a protest. With a protest, you peacefully make your point and you go back home.



It’s time to end these occupations and it's time to do so peacefully. pic.twitter.com/IvnaQg4yLp — Doug Ford (@fordnation) February 11, 2022

Ford declared the state of emergency amid growing pressure from multiple industries, including the auto sector, as well as Canada’s federal government and the White House.

“We’re going to move forward as quickly as we can to clear the bridge to get people’s lives back to normal,” he said.

Ford noted that he did not have the power to order the police to take action, but said his government would implement laws and provide resources.

The bridge’s closure has slowed the movement of freight as drivers reroute to other crossings, including the nearby Blue Water Bridge. Auto plants on both sides of the border have scaled back production because parts aren’t arriving quickly enough.

‘A huge impact on the flow of goods’

Canadian and U.S. drivers alike are facing lengthy delays and extra time reaching alternate borders, including the Port Huron and Peace Bridge crossings.

“Drivers are kind of skeptical about leaving with loads, coming back through those [ports of entry] because of the wait times that they are seeing, so it’s definitely slowing down an already very inefficient and slow supply chain,” said Rob Piccioni, CEO of Montreal-based freight brokerage and trucking company Fuel Transport. “It’s already having an economic impact, a really huge impact on the flow of goods.”

Ed, an Ohio-based driver who did not give his last name, said he was frustrated because he has had to spend more time driving, without being paid more, because of the Ambassador Bridge closure.

“It is adding to my day, but we get paid by the run not by the hour. So if it takes five hours or 10 hours, we still get the same amount,” he said from a truck stop near the Blue Water Bridge border crossing in Port Huron, Michigan.

Blue Water Bridge Update:



About 5 miles out from Canadian Customs@FreightWaves pic.twitter.com/74H78HmfzO — Grace Sharkey (@graciemanelafr8) February 10, 2022

The prolonged disruptions could also reduce the amount of U.S.-based cross-border trucking capacity, said Glenn Koepke, senior vice president for customer success at supply-chain visibility provider FourKites.

“If the volume coming out of Canada changes because of the delays and disruption, what we may see is that American companies will only go to Canada unless there’s a guaranteed round trip, especially through the Michigan border crossing points,” Koepke said.

The Ambassador Bridge blockade, which started Monday, has been part of a wave of protests against vaccine mandates and other COVID-19 measures that are blocking two additional borders, in Alberta and Manitoba, and occupying a large section of downtown Ottawa.

‘I’m not afraid,’ says Freedom Convoy trucker in Ottawa as police step up crackdown

As of Friday, the Ambassador Bridge protest had several commercial trucks among roughly 100 other vehicles. Meanwhile, about 400 trucks remain in Ottawa.

On Thursday, Ottawa police said they had persuaded 25 truckers to leave voluntarily but are threatening to tow others who remain.

Erik Mueller, an owner-operator from Alberta, has been in Ottawa for almost two weeks and said he has no intention of leaving but wouldn’t resist the police. He said he won’t leave until all vaccine mandates are lifted and Prime Minister Justin Trudeau resigns.

“If somebody breaks the law and tries to seize my vehicle or arrest me, then I go to court,” he said. “I’m not afraid.”

FreightWaves reporters Grace Sharkey and Noi Mahoney contributed to this report.

