OTR Solutions and TruckSmarter: the FinTech merger transforming freight

The freight industry continues to push toward tighter integration between financial tools and operational technology, and the latest move between OTR Solutions and TruckSmarter underscores just how quickly that convergence is accelerating.

OTR Solutions has acquired TruckSmarter’s factoring and banking division, a shift that consolidates financial services under one of the industry’s most established fintech providers while allowing TruckSmarter to double down on what it has rapidly become known for: advanced load board technology and AI-driven dispatching.

While acquisitions are common in a fragmented and fast-changing freight market, this one reflects a deliberate alignment of strengths rather than a simple transfer of assets. OTR Solutions will now manage all factoring and business banking operations previously handled by TruckSmarter, giving existing clients an immediate transition into OTR’s system without disruption.

The company’s emphasis on continuous payment availability, around-the-clock support, and a platform built for automation plays into an industry where cash flow pressure has intensified amid volatile rates and capacity shifts. For many carriers, especially smaller fleets and owner-operators, uninterrupted funding can make the difference between staying on the road and parking the truck.