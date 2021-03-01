  • ITVI.USA
Logistics/Supply ChainsNewsTruckingTruckload

Peck named to head Epes Transport, Penske Logistics’ truck unit

Former COO replaces Richard Kuehn, who has retired

Mark Solomon Mark SolomonMonday, March 1, 2021
0 110 1 minute read
New president at Penske's Epes Transport unit (Photo: Jim Allen/FreightWaves & Penske

Multinational third-party logistics provider Penske Logistics said Monday that Phil Peck has been named president of the company’s Epes Transport division, replacing Richard Kuehn, who has retired from the truckload and dedicated contract carrier.

Kuehn, who worked at Greensboro, North Carolina-based Epes for 23 years, will stay on as an advisor for an undetermined period to help with the leadership transition, Penske Logistics said.

Peck (pictured), who had been Epes’ COO since 2019, has been with the carrier for more than 25 years. During his time at Epes, the company grew to more than 1,550 trucks from 250. Penske acquired Epes in 2018.

Peck will report to Marc Althen, president of Penske Logistics. Penske is a unit of Penske Transportation Solution and is based in Reading, Pennsylvania.

