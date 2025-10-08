Peli BioThermal expands cold chain capabilities with EVO acquisition

As the cold chain becomes a critical link in the life sciences supply chain, Peli BioThermal is expanding its reach. The company announced the acquisition of Evo Cold Chain from BioLife Solutions, a move designed to strengthen its position in cryogenic transport and support the fast-growing cell and gene therapy (CGT) logistics market.

Join the leaders shaping freight’s future at

F3: Future of Freight Festival, Oct 21-22.

Network with the industry’s best and discover what’s next. Register now!

The acquisition shows a broader trend across supply chain and logistics sectors: strategic consolidation to handle increasingly specialized, high-value freight. In an industry where a single shipment of cell therapy material can be valued at more than $500,000, logistics precision is essential.

According to Grand View Research, the global cell and gene therapy market is on pace to reach $93 billion by 2030, creating massive demand for reliable, temperature-controlled logistics solutions.

Evo’s cryogenic shippers and its evoIS platform, which tracks shipments and temperature data in real time, directly complement Peli’s existing lineup of reusable and single-use packaging systems.