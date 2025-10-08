Peli BioThermal expands cold chain capabilities with EVO acquisition

As the cold chain becomes a critical link in the life sciences supply chain, Peli BioThermal is expanding its reach. The company announced the acquisition of Evo Cold Chain from BioLife Solutions, a move designed to strengthen its position in cryogenic transport and support the fast-growing cell and gene therapy (CGT) logistics market.
The acquisition shows a broader trend across supply chain and logistics sectors: strategic consolidation to handle increasingly specialized, high-value freight. In an industry where a single shipment of cell therapy material can be valued at more than $500,000, logistics precision is essential.
According to Grand View Research, the global cell and gene therapy market is on pace to reach $93 billion by 2030, creating massive demand for reliable, temperature-controlled logistics solutions.
Evo’s cryogenic shippers and its evoIS platform, which tracks shipments and temperature data in real time, directly complement Peli’s existing lineup of reusable and single-use packaging systems.
“By combining Evo’s proven cryogenic technology with our global scale and infrastructure, we’re creating a more complete solution for the most demanding sectors of the life sciences industry,” said David Williams, President of Peli BioThermal, said in a news release. “This acquisition allows us to accelerate innovation while meeting our customers’ growing needs for reliability, flexibility, and sustainability.”
The integration gives Peli BioThermal customers access to a wider range of temperature-controlled options, including the company’s Crēdo reusable shippers, NanoCool systems, Crēdo Vault and Vēro One bulk and dry ice solutions. With Evo now part of the portfolio, Peli is positioned to serve more segments of the life sciences supply chain.
The acquisition is Peli BioThermal’s second since Platinum Equity purchased Peli Products. According to Fortune Business Insights, the global cold chain logistics market is projected to surpass $500 billion by 2032, driven largely by growth in pharmaceuticals, biologics, and precision medicine.
Platinum Equity’s involvement reflects the mounting investor interest in logistics providers that can handle the technical and regulatory challenges of cold chain management. As new therapies require deeper visibility, tighter compliance, and greater control, Peli BioThermal’s acquisition strategy suggests it’s positioning itself as a long-term partner rather than just a packaging provider.
There is a common trend happening in the logistics space which is larger players absorbing specialized companies, while retaining their agility and expertise. It’s a model that enables scale without sacrificing niche knowledge, an increasingly valuable balance in cold chain operations that demand both precision and speed.
With the acquisition, Peli BioThermal isn’t just expanding its product portfolio, it’s making a play for leadership in one of the fastest-growing logistics markets. Global clinical trials for cell and gene therapies now exceed 3,000 active programs, according to the Alliance for Regenerative Medicine, and each of those programs depends on stable, traceable cold chain infrastructure.
As more therapies demand cold or cryogenic transport, the market is shifting from moving freight to managing condition-critical assets, shipments where the cargo’s value is measured in lives, not pallets.
The deal also highlights how logistics companies are adapting their models to serve industries with zero tolerance for error. Whether measured by delivery precision, temperature control, or chain-of-custody documentation, the bar for service providers is rising fast.
The acquisition could position the company as one of the few end-to-end cold chain logistics providers capable of meeting the demands of next-generation medicine. For the broader logistics sector, it’s a reminder that the cold chain is no longer a niche, it’s the next frontier for growth, reliability, and competitive advantage.