Pilot plans to add 35 travel centers, 500 truck parking spaces

Pilot Travel Centers is adding 35 travel centers and more than 500 truck parking spaces across the country as part of its 2024 growth plan.

Tennessee-based Pilot, North America’s largest travel center network, also plans to add more than 30 truck maintenance and tire service shops to its travel centers.

“Expanding into new communities and enhancing our services remains a key part of our long-term strategy,” Allison Cornish, senior vice president of store modernization and development at Pilot, said in a news release.

The additional parking comes as truckers grapple with a nationwide shortage of parking. That doesn’t just cause stress for drivers — the American Trucking Associations found that truckers spend 56 minutes daily scouting out parking — it also poses hazards to all drivers. The Federal Highway Administration calls the parking shortage “a national safety concern.”



