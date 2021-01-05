PINC, Lazer Spot partner on digital yard management

A partnership between Lazer Spot, a provider of outsourced yard management services, and PINC, a digital yard management solutions company, spotlights the role of trailer yards in the booming e-commerce enterprise that is reshaping 21st century consumer and business purchasing.

Founded in 1996, Lazer Spot provides yard spotting, shuttling, trailer rentals and other services in more than 400 locations in North America.

Spotters help transfer trailers from one truck to another and direct drivers in entering and exiting the yard.

PINC, launched in 2014, provides scalable software, hardware and services designed to help customers identify, locate and orchestrate inventory throughout the supply chain.

The partnership, announced Tuesday, will allow Lazer Spot’s teams to improve operational efficiency while heightening safety, visibility and services to its enterprise customers, the companies said in a press statement.

Additionally, through the PINC application, supply chain and transportation executives will have access to enterprise analytics and performance reports across their distribution yards.

“One of our top priorities is to continue our investment in innovation to support our customers’ operations and to create a safer environment for our team members,” said Adam Newsome, CEO of Lazer Spot, in the statement.

“Part of that effort is to enhance our partner relationships with tech companies that can help us add more value and grow our services offering to our enterprise-level customers,” Newsome added.

As e-commerce demand skyrockets, trailer yards are playing a vital role as extensions of warehouses at distribution centers and manufacturing plants.

Fickle customer expectations and demands, unstable freight capacity and ever-changing guidance from governments and public health authorities have further inspired companies to adopt software and hardware solutions that will expedite shipments, support corporate sustainability goals and reduce transportation costs.

“Combining Lazer Spot’s network of reliable yard management services with PINC’s yard automated orchestration engine and enterprise visibility capabilities will enable Lazer Spot to continue delivering on outstanding customer service and shippers,” said Eric Breen, vice president of business development at PINC.

The collaboration will reduce accessorial charges, he said, and help Lazer Spot manage carrier contracts and transportation budgets from an enterprise perspective more effectively.

It also continues a steady growth trajectory for PINC, which received a shot of private equity last spring and in August joined forces with supply chain Internet of Things platform project44 to enhance real-time visibility and automation solutions for carriers and shippers.