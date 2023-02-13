Pitt Ohio makes investment in final-mile provider

Less-than-truckload carrier Pitt Ohio announced Monday it has acquired a minority stake in final-mile provider Aria Logistics.

New Jersey-based Aria Logistics is a 3PL connecting large retailers with carriers. It operates a national network specializing in home delivery of big and bulky items like appliances, furniture and fitness equipment.

Financial terms of the transaction were not provided.

Aria Logistics’ leadership team, customer book and final-mile technology were cited as reasons for making the investment, according to a news release.

The deal builds on Pitt Ohio’s offering of transportation, warehousing and logistics services. Aria Logistics will be able to leverage Pitt Ohio’s safety and vehicle maintenance programs and lean on its human resources group for staffing needs.

SJ Consulting Group advised Pitt Ohio on the transaction.





Last summer, Pitt Ohio acquired assets from carrier partner Teal’s Express, which allowed it to start providing direct service to the entire state of New York.

