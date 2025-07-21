AMPLIFY: SearchCarriers – Smarter Carrier Data for the People Who Move Freight

Meet the Founder

Garrett Allen has spent more than a decade immersed in the trucking and freight space, working closely with brokers, carriers, and shippers. He’s not just a tech founder—he’s a builder with firsthand knowledge of how clunky and inconsistent freight data has made life harder for the very people trying to move freight efficiently.

As the founder of SearchCarriers.com, Garrett created something different: a tool that cuts through the noise. It’s fast, clean, and practical. No bloat. No unnecessary clicks. Just the data you need, when you need it. His goal wasn’t to automate decisions. It was to give real people the power to make better ones.

“Where others want to automate the decision, we just want to surface the truth—so you can decide for yourself.”

Garrett’s journey started with LoadPartner, the first open-source TMS platform built for freight. But that work exposed a bigger issue: everyone was rebuilding the same bad FMCSA integrations. The tools weren’t built for the users—they were built for checkboxes. So he pivoted. And what came next was a purpose-built system designed to serve everyone involved in the life cycle of a load.