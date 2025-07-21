AMPLIFY: SearchCarriers – Smarter Carrier Data for the People Who Move Freight

Meet the Founder
Garrett Allen has spent more than a decade immersed in the trucking and freight space, working closely with brokers, carriers, and shippers. He’s not just a tech founder—he’s a builder with firsthand knowledge of how clunky and inconsistent freight data has made life harder for the very people trying to move freight efficiently.
As the founder of SearchCarriers.com, Garrett created something different: a tool that cuts through the noise. It’s fast, clean, and practical. No bloat. No unnecessary clicks. Just the data you need, when you need it. His goal wasn’t to automate decisions. It was to give real people the power to make better ones.
“Where others want to automate the decision, we just want to surface the truth—so you can decide for yourself.”
Garrett’s journey started with LoadPartner, the first open-source TMS platform built for freight. But that work exposed a bigger issue: everyone was rebuilding the same bad FMCSA integrations. The tools weren’t built for the users—they were built for checkboxes. So he pivoted. And what came next was a purpose-built system designed to serve everyone involved in the life cycle of a load.
What Is SearchCarriers?
At its core, SearchCarriers is a carrier research and monitoring platform. It pulls from more than 20 different data sources, organizes millions of data points, and delivers them in a way that’s instantly useful to brokers, shippers, small carriers, and tech platforms alike.
But here’s the difference: it doesn’t just show you the data—it helps you understand it. SearchCarriers is built to make carrier vetting faster, inspection monitoring easier, and risk evaluation more accessible to smaller operators. And it works across mobile, desktop, and API—all lightning fast.
It’s not a generic FMCSA clone. It’s a living, breathing database designed to be part of your daily workflow.
The Origin Story
The idea came to life during the development of LoadPartner. Garrett and his team had to build FMCSA integrations from scratch. Again. And again. And again. The process was inefficient, the data structure was confusing, and the user experience was consistently poor.
But instead of just accepting that as “the way it is,” Garrett saw the opportunity to do something better. What if the industry had a centralized, user-friendly, and affordable platform that made carrier data make sense?
That vision became SearchCarriers—a tool designed to remove the friction from data, surface inspection trends sooner, and empower smarter freight decisions at every level.
(Photo: Searchcarriers.com. A clean, modern view of carrier data inside SearchCarriers.com—showcasing real-time inspection results, safety alerts, and fleet information in a format designed for decision-makers, not data analysts.)
Who It Serves
SearchCarriers is built to be flexible. It’s used by:
- Small fleets trying to stay on top of inspections, safety scores, and performance issues
- Freight brokers looking to vet carriers more thoroughly before they assign a load
- Shippers who need visibility into who’s hauling their freight
- Tech teams looking to embed clean data into their own apps or dashboards
Fleets love the “Carrier Watch” feature that sends inspection alerts within hours—sometimes days before that data is visible on government sites. Brokers use advanced filtering tools to source carriers by location, equipment type, and safety profile. And tech platforms rely on the API to bring FMCSA data into their systems with speed and clarity.
Standing Out in a Crowded Space
Most tools are biased toward brokers or built for compliance departments. Garrett’s team took a different route. SearchCarriers was built with all users in mind—especially small carriers who often get overlooked due to limited inspection history or smaller fleet sizes.
Where others push automated carrier scoring or incomplete profiles, SearchCarriers gives users raw, structured insights. They don’t replace your decisions—they just give you better fuel for making them.
A Win Worth Sharing
When SearchCarriers launched their inspection report alert system, they didn’t expect to outpace the FMCSA site itself. But that’s exactly what happened.
“Fleets started getting alerts up to 3 days faster than the CSA website. That one small feature became a big win—helping carriers stay proactive with compliance instead of playing catch-up.”
Lessons from the Journey
One of Garrett’s biggest lessons as a founder? Even simple problems hide massive complexity in trucking. What looks like “just another FMCSA tool” is actually a platform pulling from 20+ sources, aggregating millions of data points, and making it all accessible in seconds.
His advice to early-stage founders and small carriers alike:
“Hire people who give a damn, give them goals, and get out of their way. And do things that don’t scale—until they don’t scale anymore.”
(Photo: Searchcarriers.com. Detailed inspection report from SearchCarriers.com showing a clean walk-around inspection with no violations—giving carriers instant access to VIN-specific data, equipment details, and shipper information in one clear view.)
Where to Find SearchCarriers
- 🌐 searchcarriers.com
- 🔗 LinkedIn
- ✖️ Garrett on X
- 📧 garrett@searchcarriers.com
A Final Word from Adam
Too many small carriers get overlooked because of how data is presented—not because of how they operate. SearchCarriers is changing that. Garrett and his team are helping level the playing field by making critical information faster, clearer, and accessible to everyone—especially the folks who don’t have a compliance team or data analyst on standby.
This is exactly what AMPLIFY is about—spotlighting the builders who help small carriers succeed. And Garrett? He’s building with purpose.