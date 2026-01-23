PlusAI clears SEC hurdle for SPAC merger, eyes February debut

PlusAI, the autonomous trucking technology company, is poised to become a publicly traded company in February 2026 following completion of its merger with Churchill Capital Corp IX, according to chief executive officer David Liu in an interview with FreightWaves.

The Silicon Valley-based autonomous trucking software provider has spent the past six months navigating the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) review process for its S-4 filing, which was declared effective in late January, clearing the path for a shareholder vote scheduled for Feb. 3.

The merger agreement with Churchill Capital, announced in June 2025, is a major milestone in PlusAI’s decade-long journey to commercialize autonomous trucking technology. The 800-page S-4 document details the company’s business plan, financials and regulatory disclosures required for public market entry.

“2026 is going to be an inflection point for us as a company,” Liu said. “We announced a merger agreement with Churchill Capital back in June 2025. And for the past six months, we’ve been working through getting our S-4 filing declared effective.”