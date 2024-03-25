Port Houston shows import strength in February

The Gulf Coast ports have received a lot of attention in recent years and rightfully so. The ports along the Gulf Coast provided a pressure relief valve of sorts, though they suffered with congestion throughout the pandemic as well.

What separates the Gulf Coast ports from the major East and West Coast ports is the importance that bulk cargo and the industrial sector as a whole play in port volume. At Port Houston, over a third of all tonnage cleared in 2022 was noncontainerized.

Source: Port Houston 2022 statistics

Port Houston, the country’s fifth-largest container port and largest port for bulk cargo, reported strong imports in February after a challenging January, despite the challenges of limited transits through the Panama Canal. In February, general cargo imports increased by 49% month over month, but that is largely due to a soft January. Year to date, imported general cargo tonnage is down 10% compared to 2023.

Steel imports, which represented nearly 13% of total tonnage in February, were up 24% m/m in February and 6% year over year. Like the general cargo, tonnage for steel imports year to date is down 25%, highlighting how soft January was.



