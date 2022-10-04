Postal Service sets holiday delivery cutoff dates

The U.S. Postal Service on Tuesday set its cutoff dates for shipments to be tendered in time to be delivered by Christmas Day.

Shipments moving under the Postal Service’s Retail Ground product must be tendered by Dec. 17 to arrive by Christmas, the Postal Service said. Retail Ground targets users shipping heavier packages who are willing to sacrifice faster transit times for lower rates.

Retail Ground, which is sold at postal counters to noncommercial customers, has a maximum weight of 70 pounds.

The same cutoff date will apply to First Class Mail service and shipments of up to 1 pound moving under the Postal Service’s First Class Package service, the Postal Service said.

The Postal Service set Dec. 19 for the cutoff deadline for Priority Mail two- to three-day delivery service. The agency set a Dec. 23 deadline for its Priority Mail Express overnight service.