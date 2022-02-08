Public invited to vote for TCA’s Highway Angel of the Year

For the first time, the Truckload Carriers Association (TCA) is letting the public vote for its Highway Angel of the Year. The association is allowing online voting on which of the three finalists TCA, along with presenting sponsor EpicVue and supporting sponsor DriverFacts, will choose as the 2021 Highway Angel of the Year.

The winner will be announced at the upcoming TCA annual convention, Truckload 2022: Las Vegas, March 19-22 at the Wynn Las Vegas. The Highway Angel winner will be announced the morning of March 22.

“In the past, TCA tasked its communications and image committee with choosing our annual winner from a lengthy list of the incredible Highway Angels who were acknowledged that year,” said Marli Hall, TCA’s senior director of outreach and engagement. “Beginning 2022, we want to elevate the program and receive input not only from our members, but from our family, friends and the public in general. Everyone can play a part in this exciting initiative.”

Voting is now open at www.highwayangel.com. The deadline to vote is Feb. 18.

Since its inception in 1997, TCA’s Highway Angel program has recognized professional truck drivers for the exemplary courtesy and courage they have shown others while on North America’s roadways. More than 75 recipients are honored each year, with nearly 1,300 since the program’s inception.

The finalists for the 2021 Highway Angel of the Year Award are:

Christopher Lloyd, Airline Transportation Specialists. Lloyd stopped at an accident where a car erupted in flames. After calling 911, Lloyd used tools from his truck to gain access to the victims, extinguish the fire and ultimately save their lives.

Calvin and Corey Williams, Armellini Express Lines Inc. The pair witnessed a vehicle go down a steep embankment in below-freezing temperatures. After contacting 911, the twin brothers climbed down the embankment and, after finding victims with serious injuries, they stayed for four hours until help arrived at the remote area.

Addis Tekelu, CKJ Transport. While driving at night, Tekelu observed a vehicle go off the road and into a wooded area. After contacting 911, he followed the tire tracks until he found the vehicle where the driver was trapped and then stayed with her until emergency services arrived.

