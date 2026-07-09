Quantix names new CEO after financial restructuring 

Quantix has named longtime executive Nate Gesse as its next chief executive officer, marking the next phase of the chemical logistics provider’s turnaround following the completion of a lender restructuring.

The Woodlands, Texas-based company said Wednesday that Gesse will assume the CEO role on July 20, succeeding John Labrie, who came out of retirement in 2024 to lead Quantix through a planned operational and financial transformation. Labrie will transition to senior adviser to the company’s board of directors.

The leadership change follows Quantix’s completion of a lender restructuring, which company officials said reinforces its long-term financial foundation after a period of restructuring. The announcement did not disclose financial terms or details of the agreement with lenders.

Gesse most recently served as president and chief operating officer, overseeing enterprise-wide operational improvements and strategic simplification initiatives. He brings more than 25 years of transportation and logistics experience spanning operations, sales and technology leadership roles.

The leadership transition comes as demand for specialized chemical logistics services continues to expand. Quantix focuses on the chemical sector, providing bulk transportation, warehousing, rail transloading, import and export logistics, managed transportation and supply chain services through a network of more than 80 U.S. locations. Quantix operates 30 terminals and 20 warehousing/packaging facilities nationwide and has a fleet of over 4,500 trucks, trailers and other highly specialized equipment. The company has spent the past several years broadening its capabilities, including integrating CLX Logistics into its managed transportation business and investing in new transload facilities, warehouse capacity, fleet management technology and automation initiatives. Those investments come as the global chemical logistics market is projected to grow from an estimated $534.4 billion in 2026 to $683.3 billion by 2031, driven by increasing demand for specialized transportation, compliance-focused logistics services and digital supply chain solutions, according to Mordor Intelligence.